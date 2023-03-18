One mother has proudly shown off how she transformed her little girl’s bedroom from bland and white to a pink fairy-tale-like dream

In the 'after' snaps, the room looked dreamy and pink, coupled with stunning lights that looked like beautiful clouds

While some peeps loved the room, others commented that it looked a little too much like Heaven, which would cause them to awake each night thinking they had passed away

A happy momma shared how she and her hubby transformed their daughter’s bedroom from a plain white room to a fantastic pink wonderland.

D'Juné Timika Moore Ochieng's daughter loved the pink bedroom.

In the after pictures, the room looked amazing, pink, and incredibly dream-like, coupled with beautiful lights that looked like clouds.

D'Juné Timika Moore Ochieng shared the photos in the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s Linen’ group, captioning her post:

“First time posting. After lots of inspiration from you guys, my husband and I finally got to change this room into my daughter’s dream room.”

Here is a pic from the post:

Netizens love the dreamy pink room

Many social media peeps adored the stunning room.

Others, however, felt the bedroom looked a bit too much like Heaven, adding that they would wake up in fright each morning thinking they had passed away – LOL.

Here are some top comments:

Ncumisa Mpongwana said:

“It's beautiful, but it looks like Heaven. I would scream every day when I woke up thinking I had died.”

Zwoluga MaBhutomkhulu Thumbeza added:

“Love this! You are already in Heaven, nunu.”

Enathi Maka-kunga commented:

“Wow, this looks beautiful. She will surely feel like an angel right now.”

ChuKwu NnonYerem asked:

“Absolutely amazing. How do I make my room this heavenly?”

Makinde Ganiyat admired:

“That's awesome. I wish I could decorate my room like this.”

20-year-old purchases R900k lux apartment

In a related story by Briefly News, a 20-year-old babe is getting the bag and inspiring her peers, with the young woman recently purchasing a lux apartment.

The young hun is coming for everything she deserves, with the young lady an author, entrepreneur, and student.

Many social media users were incredibly impressed with the go-getter and congratulated her in the comment section of an online post.

