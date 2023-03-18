Mom Shows Off Daughter’s Pink, Fairytale-Like Bedroom, Peeps Share Funny Reactions: “It Looks Like Heaven”
- One mother has proudly shown off how she transformed her little girl’s bedroom from bland and white to a pink fairy-tale-like dream
- In the ‘after’ snaps, the room looked dreamy and pink, coupled with stunning lights that looked like beautiful clouds
- While some peeps loved the room, others commented that it looked a little too much like Heaven, which would cause them to awake each night thinking they had passed away
A happy momma shared how she and her hubby transformed their daughter’s bedroom from a plain white room to a fantastic pink wonderland.
In the after pictures, the room looked amazing, pink, and incredibly dream-like, coupled with beautiful lights that looked like clouds.
D'Juné Timika Moore Ochieng shared the photos in the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s Linen’ group, captioning her post:
“First time posting. After lots of inspiration from you guys, my husband and I finally got to change this room into my daughter’s dream room.”
Here is a pic from the post:
Netizens love the dreamy pink room
Many social media peeps adored the stunning room.
Others, however, felt the bedroom looked a bit too much like Heaven, adding that they would wake up in fright each morning thinking they had passed away – LOL.
Here are some top comments:
Ncumisa Mpongwana said:
“It's beautiful, but it looks like Heaven. I would scream every day when I woke up thinking I had died.”
Zwoluga MaBhutomkhulu Thumbeza added:
“Love this! You are already in Heaven, nunu.”
Enathi Maka-kunga commented:
“Wow, this looks beautiful. She will surely feel like an angel right now.”
ChuKwu NnonYerem asked:
“Absolutely amazing. How do I make my room this heavenly?”
Makinde Ganiyat admired:
“That's awesome. I wish I could decorate my room like this.”
