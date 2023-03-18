Pretoria Lady Shares Pictures of Elegant-Looking 1-Roomed Rented Place, Mzansi Peeps Love the Lux Look
- One lovely lady had netizens in awe after sharing pictures of the gorgeous one-roomed space she is renting
- The place, while on the smaller side, had a ton of character, seemed neat, incredibly beautiful, and well taken care of
- The woman received compliments for the pretty-looking place and peeps could not get enough of the entire look
PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!
A gorgeous young woman excitedly posted snaps of her one-roomed rented place on social media.
The lovely looking place, although small, looked beautiful and a space many people would be proud to live in.
Facebook user, Remoitumeletse Noreth Legodi, shared the post in a popular interactive group online.
The post was captioned:
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
“First time posting.”
Here is a pic from the post:
Netizens loved the Pretoria woman’s crib
The hun received a ton of kind remarks about the place.
Here are some of the top reactions:
Din-clair Dee Strachen advised:
“Beautiful. Just move up the curtain rail for the curtains not to touch the floor.”
Zoleka Zoleerh said:
“Very nice. Where do you find this place? Because I am looking for apartments.”
Tefo Motlogelwa asked:
“Absolutely amazing. Where can I find the bedding?”
Maipato Motaung Motsabi wrote:
“My kind of style.”
Nini Maseloa asked:
“This is absolutely gorgeous. At which Pep home did you buy the duvet?”
Mpho Lefentswe Mashaba noted:
“This is absolutely beautiful. Please check PEP home. I saw a few bedside tables on special. Beautiful ones that can complete this lovely setting.”
Rebecca Maila Tloubatla commented:
“Wow, so beautiful and clean.”
Ammarah Maarah offered a cool tip:
“Stunningly beautiful. I like your colours but add some bright ones too, especially on your bed just to lighten things up.”
Young woman celebrates bagging pretty home
In a related story by Briefly News, one young lady is over the moon after landing a beautiful, double-storey home, fulfilling a dream she’s had since childhood
The hun celebrated her win on Instagram with a video of the gorgeous, five-bedroom masterpiece.
Many congratulated the stunner for the amazing achievement and left herthe sweetest messages in the comment section of her post.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News