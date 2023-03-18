One lovely lady had netizens in awe after sharing pictures of the gorgeous one-roomed space she is renting

The place, while on the smaller side, had a ton of character, seemed neat, incredibly beautiful, and well taken care of

The woman received compliments for the pretty-looking place and peeps could not get enough of the entire look

A gorgeous young woman excitedly posted snaps of her one-roomed rented place on social media.

Remoitumeletse Noreth Legodi's one-room looks lovely and stylish.

The lovely looking place, although small, looked beautiful and a space many people would be proud to live in.

Facebook user, Remoitumeletse Noreth Legodi, shared the post in a popular interactive group online.

The post was captioned:

“First time posting.”

Here is a pic from the post:

Netizens loved the Pretoria woman’s crib

The hun received a ton of kind remarks about the place.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Din-clair Dee Strachen advised:

“Beautiful. Just move up the curtain rail for the curtains not to touch the floor.”

Zoleka Zoleerh said:

“Very nice. Where do you find this place? Because I am looking for apartments.”

Tefo Motlogelwa asked:

“Absolutely amazing. Where can I find the bedding?”

Maipato Motaung Motsabi wrote:

“My kind of style.”

Nini Maseloa asked:

“This is absolutely gorgeous. At which Pep home did you buy the duvet?”

Mpho Lefentswe Mashaba noted:

“This is absolutely beautiful. Please check PEP home. I saw a few bedside tables on special. Beautiful ones that can complete this lovely setting.”

Rebecca Maila Tloubatla commented:

“Wow, so beautiful and clean.”

Ammarah Maarah offered a cool tip:

“Stunningly beautiful. I like your colours but add some bright ones too, especially on your bed just to lighten things up.”

Young woman celebrates bagging pretty home

In a related story by Briefly News, one young lady is over the moon after landing a beautiful, double-storey home, fulfilling a dream she’s had since childhood

The hun celebrated her win on Instagram with a video of the gorgeous, five-bedroom masterpiece.

Many congratulated the stunner for the amazing achievement and left herthe sweetest messages in the comment section of her post.

