Mzansi commented on a brightly coloured home for sale in Johannesburg with a price tag of R2.5 million

TikTok user @shanicetamor shared a video where she made hilarious comments on the home

People let it rip in the comment section, trying to figure out what the current owners were thinking

They say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, right? While this yellow home on sale in Johannesburg has people resulting in laughter to comprehend its R2.5 million price tag.

You can never tell the actual value of something just by looking at it. This house is a prime example of just that.

R2.5 million yellow Johannesburg home goes TikTok viral

TikTok user @shanicetamor shared a video which showed a yellow home in Johannesburg which is on sale for a whopping R2.5 million.

The whole house is either cream, orange, yellow or brown, and the person reporting on the sale is hilarious!

Mzansi laughs hard at the wildly coloured house and its hefty price tag

This is an acquired taste. People took to the comments to drop jokes and try to figure out where the R2.5 million price tag came from. Maybe all the pain?

@Kevin said:

“Out of all the colours they could pick.”

@Mzwai Dlangamandla said:

“You made my day, I'm following you just because of the ‘sike’.”

@ said:

“Do you think maybe they like the colour yellow? ”

@Ntombobabalo Keto said:

“I had so much hope ”

@vxshae_3 said:

“yoh the Piesang family stays here ”

