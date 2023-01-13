An excited lady shared some photos of her house and got hundreds of comments after asking people to rate her home

The Facebook user posted her kitchen and other rooms to give netizens a complete picture of her living environment

Peeps were happy to oblige and flooded the comments with their thoughts about the different parts of the house

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A woman showed off her home on a Facebook page. The lady wanted people to give their opinions about her house.

People were raving over pictures of her crib. Many online users were amazed by her colour coordination.

Woman wants SA to rate her home

One lady Nomalungelo Msane was happy to show people her house and how she decorated it. The lady took to a Facebook page and shared photos of her happy, colourful home.

The pictures show she has a well-equipped kitchen with light brown wooden cabinets, a microwave, a stove and a coffee machine. The living room is colour-coordinated with a big blue couch and yellow accent colours. Her bedroom looked peaceful with a light yellow colour scheme.

A woman showed off her house and SA peeps praised her interior design skills. Image: Nomalungelo Msane

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans praise woman's well-decorated house

South African netizens love seeing other people's houses. This lady's humble abode received praise for being well-organised and aesthetic.

Nthabiseng Motloung commented:

"Love it! Absolutely amazing."

Ro NE WA commented:

"Your kitchen unit is beautiful."

Alton Yamkela Mzee commented:

"Beautiful."

Mantoa Mapitse commented:

"Love this."

Kgalalelo Matela commented:

"Yoh guys, your places are fire. Haibo this is beautiful."

Lucille Dandala commented:

"Beautiful, clean, bright with good colour combination. I love your blue couch."

Ntombi Ntombi commented:

"Can I stay with you."

"Made me miss home": Woman's shack leaves SA impressed with homey vibe

Briefly News previously reported that one lady showed people that she is doing her best while living in a shack. She shared pics showing how aesthetic the home looks on the inside.

People commented with praise over how she chose to decorate. A few people thought she did a fantastic job making the interior look amazing.

A Facebook user, Gabaza Blackbinoh Getty, put her humble home on display. She shared the pictures of her shack on a Facebook group for others to judge.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News