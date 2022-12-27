A woman took to Facebook to share with people the humble home she managed to set up for herself

The lady posted photos of the outside and inside of her well-organised shack, and it was a wonderful sight

Many people loved her post and commented with countless compliments for the creative homemaker

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

One lady recently showed people that she makes the most of living in a shack. Her pictures show how aesthetic the home looks on the inside.

People commented with praise on the woman's decorating skills. A few people thought she did an amazing job at making the interior look amazing.

Woman's shack impresses South African netizens

A Facebook user, Gabaza Blackbinoh Getty, showed people her humble home. She shared the pictures of her shack and put them on a Facebook group for others to judge.

The online user's home has a little veranda. On the inside, she decorated with a red rug that matches her floor and a chocolate brown couch. The colour of her furniture matches her kitchen working surface, which is decorated with brown cabinets and a granite-like top.

A lady wanted people to see the way she decided to organise her shack. Image: Gabaza Blackbinoh Getty

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Peeps were blown away by her home and had compliments for her choice of furniture, especially the couch. Many netizens also remarked on how clean her space was.

Thuli Mpofana commented:

"Love it! "

Sgananda Phili commented:

" t's beautiful shem jealous down."

Zona Zukhanye Asivuyise commented:

"My goodness! The cleanliness, and kuhle mtase.[It's beautiful]"

Retselisitsoe Teetsi commented:

"Beautiful couch."

Sakina Wa Mangani commented:

"I am living in a big house but l don't have sofa like yours."

Khanyi Ncube commented:

"I saw this and it made me miss home a lot, can someone send me inhlabathi please."

Wibby Kells commented:

"Never judge a book by it's cover."

Ejiro Ovie commented:

"Lovely and neat."

"You fought hard": Man turns shack into R40k house, goes viral as SA praises him

Briefly News reported that a man turned his shack into a cute cottage. The viral video on TikTok left people in awe.

He filmed the entire process and demonstrated how he did it all from the ground up. The man showed people all the materials he used and what it cost to create his little house.

One man @mcbride_s put a roof over his head with his bare hands. The man demolished his shack and built a completely new home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News