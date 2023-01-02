A young South African woman took to social media to show off images of her neat two-room house

The home interior images showed the tiny space which comprised a bedroom, kitchen and a lounge area TV

The Facebook post had many netizens impressed by how she styled it and how neat the space was

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A young woman, Granza Gee, took to social media to show off how she styled her 2-room shack, leaving many netizens impressed by her interior decorating skills.

Peeps were left impressed by a woman's neat and clean 2-room home. Image: Make your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The images were posted on the Make your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen Facebook page and show Granza’s neat bedroom, lounge and kitchen areas. All her furniture pieces and appliances are placed neatly in the humble abode which was a win with many netizens.

Such heartwarming posts are not only inspiring to many aspiring homeowners but also serve as a kind reminder that everyone starts somewhere.

The young woman received a lot of love online from impressed online users. Check out some of the comments below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Tshireletso Alloy wrote:

“Super nice, try to get a white cardboard & place it on a wall... It will change the whole place to ...”

Viki Mbalizo said

“Absolutely amazing.”

Portia Makgopo commented:

“It’s beautiful and neat.”

Gugu Masinga reacted:

“Nice nice ❤.”

Lulu Ma'iviwe Mfihlo responded:

“Kitchen unit where did you buy it.”

Local woman shows off her tiny 1-room home with lots of furniture

In another story, Briefly News reported that the Make your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen Facebook page has become the ideal virtual space for netizens to share images and posts of their beautiful rooms and humble abodes.

One Mzansi woman, Talent Brown Ncube, recently took to the page to share images of her little one-room home. While she admitted that it was quite small, it had all the home essentials she needed such as a bed, TV, fridge, microwave and other kitchenware.

Turning a house into a home is not always easy and while some peeps commended Talent on making the most of her little space, others couldn’t help but point out how cramped it looks. They took to the post's comments section to share their advice on how she could better utilise or decorate the space.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News