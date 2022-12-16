A young South African woman took to social media to show off images of her small one-room house

The images showed the tiny space which comprised a bedroom, kitchen and TV space all-in-one

The Facebook post left peeps divided, as some applauded the woman on her space and others criticised it

The Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen Facebook page has become the ideal virtual space for netizens to images and posts of their beautiful rooms and humble abodes.

One Mzansi woman, Talent Brown Ncube recently took to the page to share images of her little one-room home. While she admitted that it was quite small, it had all the home essentials Talent needed such as a bed, TV, fridge, microwave and other kitchenware.

Turning a house into a home is not always easy and while some peeps commended Talent on making the most of her little space, others couldn’t help but point out how cramped it looks. They took to the post's comments section to share their advice on how she could better utilise or decorate the space.

Atang Seith responded:

“Look for a bigger room my dear so you can arrange your furniture properly.”

Avelile Mkhangwana commented:

“Sometimes it's okay not to post, don't feel pressured okay!”

Buhle BamaNgwevu Ootshangisa replied:

“If Park Station was a room.”

Lydia Mosop said:

“Talent Brown Ncube Hold on there, your room is nice only that it is dull once you are financially stable brighten your room, use bright colors and maybe even repainting it. ❤️❤️❤️.”

Bertha Mpye wrote:

“1. Get a new paint

2. Remove green chair

3. Don't use dark colours on your bed cos your headboard is dark

4. Get a bigger table that has shelves underneath and take away the veg reg and that table with a stove

5. Use blinds for 1 window

6. If it was possible to sell that ottoman and put your bedding stuff between base and mattress❤️❤️❤️.”

