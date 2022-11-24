A video of an epic home transformation went viral on TikTok as people were amazed by one man's work

The video showed how he took his corrugated-iron shack to become a steady house, and he told people how much it all cost

The clip got a lot of attention from those who could not stop raving about the great work the man in the video did

A man transformed his simple wonderful Shack into a functional Cottage. The video made rounds on TikTok, and people were amazed.

One guy filmed the transformation process of his shack into a brick house. Image: Tiktok/mcbride_s

The process showed how he did it all from the Ground up. The man showed people all the materials he used to create his little house.

South Africa amazed as man turns shack into functioning house

One man @mcbride_s literally built a roof over his head. He took down the shack and built a completely new home.

Watch the whole process below:

Mzansi love to see locals upgrading their shacks. A netizen asked him how much his building project cost, and he said:

"I spent +- R40K on this project."

The clip shows how he built the walls and included tiles in the plan. The video got 773 000 views and over 200 000 likes on TikTok views as people marvelled at what he built.

Sphesihe Msiya commented:

"Can't I double triple like an love this... Congratulations man.'

andiphathepsychic commented:

"Yoh usebenzile.[You really worked]"

elihledushu commented:

"Uyindoda.[You are a man]"

user2137989251558 commented:

"Ulwile bafo impilo yayvele iyi Mpi...u winning kwamanje.. [You fought, life is hard but you are winning now."

Sinethemba Makhanya commented:

"Siyabonga ndoda wasebenza."

Thembi Somo commented:

"Ngiyakbongela bhuti."

LM commented:

"Humble beginnings, congratulations man."

Mokibi commented:

"No Lavies, stress free .Well done."

Nini commented:

"LOL, the keys at the end."

dibaab

"Thanks man for showing us it is possible."

