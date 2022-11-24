A woman on TikTok proudly showed off her home, which looks like a humble shack on the outside

The lady said the shack belonged to her mother, who put in a lot of work to make it look like a palace.

The difference between the shack's outside and inside appearance wowed Mzansi people, and they said the family was confusing their enemies

A woman gives TikTok users a tour of her beautiful shack home. Image: @useromontlemolema/TikTok

A woman took to TikTok to flaunt her mother's hard work in turning a modest shack into a warm home that they can be proud of.

The lady started recording in the kitchen, fitted with modern cabinets, countertops, and even a sleek double-door fridge. Then she moved into the living room, and there was a fancy flatscreen TV, nice couches and curtains, the works.

Her family members eagerly watched her as she was about to shock TikTok users with how the home looked on the outside. She said:

"This is the nicest house I've ever entered, this is so nice.

When she moved outside, she revealed that it was a shack located in the informal settlement.

Mzansi commented on the video by @useromontlemolema and said that at least they live comfortably and don't have to worry about bond payments.

Watch the complete TikTok video below:

@tasneemadams106 said:

"If no rent or bond is paid, all our homes can look like this."

@puli608 asked:

"But why didn't you build a house because you can afford it?"

@gontse7565b stated:

"People are just confusing enemies."

@jenniferbooi mentioned:

"The richest people don't stay in the suburbs, I swear. It's beautiful and so homey."

@tshepilauretta wrote:

"You even have an ADT security system. Wow, that's dope."

@user3293804856555 posted:

"My God, with my rent I can't have that furnishing."

@mimipade added:

"When you want your neighbours to think you are broke like them, but you are rich inside, literally."

@k1ngsam0 said:

"It's beautiful If I could just grab land and build without legal town plans and taxes, my home too could look like that."

