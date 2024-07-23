“Congratulations”: Proud Father Does ‘Daddy Walk’ in Sweet Video, SA Gushes

A woman captured her partner participating in a viral TikTok trend with their newborn child

The man carried a car seat with his baby inside as he proudly walked out of a local hospital

Social media users loved the man's excitement and shared how they could not wait to do the same

A man was eager to leave the hospital with his newborn child. Images: @nonhla919

A man showed pride in being a father when he walked out of a hospital with his child.

Nonhla Smith, who uses the handle @nonhla919 on TikTok, shared a sweet video on the app of her partner participating in a viral trend. The new father carried a car seat with his newborn inside while Nonhla filmed him walking from behind.

The woman, leaving the hospital building with her mini family, wrote in the video:

"He couldn't wait to do the cool 'daddy walk.'"

Watch the sweet video below:

What is the 'daddy walk'?

The 'daddy walk' is a TikTok trend fathers participate in. In this trend, they walk out of a hospital carrying their newborn in a carrycot or car seat. TikTokkers often use an effect on the video, be it a black-and-white filter or slowing down the clip.

Netizens react to 'daddy walk'

Many people got a case of baby fever after watching Nonhla's viral video. Some also shared their experiences of leaving the hospital with their little ones.

A happy @unita_95 shared:

"My husband will be doing the cool 'daddy walk' soon."

Adding positivity to the comment section, @esethulindipac wrote:

"Carrying the most precious cargo. Congratulations to you guys. May you be blessed, always."

@user1493539360832 jokingly said:

"Building arm strength."

@nokuphilakhanyile_ shared their experience and commented:

"We wanted to do this, but the nurse walked us to the car because it’s 'procedure'. I felt robbed!"

@boladys humorously shared their plans for the future:

"Me throwing away my birth control pills so that my husband can do 'the cool daddy walk' next year. This so beautiful, man."

Woman appreciates newborn's father

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a lady who posted a TikTok video dedicated to her baby daddy, who has been there with her to help with the newborn.

Online users commented on the clip, with some arguing that the man was doing what he should as a co-parent. Most commented that he was doing a good job and shut down naysayers who thought he was not doing anything special.

Source: Briefly News