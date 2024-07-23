A mother of four children shared the moment her oldest son met his three new siblings for the first time

The boy immediately gushed over his triplet brothers and sister and didn't know who to greet first

Social media users flooded the video's comment section with positivity while sharing similar stories

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A mother shared how her firstborn was joyful when he saw his siblings. Images: @phils084

Source: TikTok

A woman melted hearts when she showed her oldest son's reaction when he met his three siblings for the first time.

Using the handle @phils084 on TikTok, the mother uploaded the video of the excited young man on her account. Presumably coming home from school, the boy enters a room with a big smile before taking his school bag off his back.

He then goes to the cot holding the triplets, not knowing who to greet first.

Watch the adorable video below:

Video warms netizens' hearts

The video made its way to over four million social media users' For You Pages, with thousands heading to the comment section to share how emotional it made them feel.

@lucychido felt they could relate to the big brother:

"This was me when my mom gave birth to triplets on my birthday. It was the best gift she had given me."

@phumuthegeneraldealer commented on the boy's reaction:

"He's so overwhelmed with joy and so much love."

@alfie2184 said to the mother:

"He is going to be an amazing big brother!"

@fortune_glen laughed and said:

"My boy doesn't know where to start! Multiple choice question."

Speaking about one of the babies, @ladyp_uniquelicious told the online community:

"Me and my baby fever, I would've joined the one crying! Of course, tears of joy. Ow bethuna, the cry is so contagious."

@ms_sunflowers shared their heartwarming story of a family member meeting a newborn:

"When I gave birth to my daughter, my young brother invited his eight primary school friends to come see the new baby during school break. That gesture melted my heart."

Mother shows unhappy newborn triplets

Last month, Briefly News also reported about the mother showing people online a short video of her triplets lying in a cot and crying. The woman says the babies were having a "crying hour" and asked people in her caption where she should start.

Parents and parents-to-be filled the comment section with advice, worry and humour. Some also shared their experiences with their kids.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News