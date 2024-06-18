“I Would Also Cry”: Mother Shows Her Unhappy Newborn Triplets, Internet Reacts

A mother of triplets showed people online a short video of her children lying in a cot and crying

The woman says that the babies were having a "crying hour" and asked people in her caption where she should start

People in the video's comment section felt for the woman and also shared their experiences with their kids

A mother shared a video of her adorable, teary-eyed triplets. Images: @phils084

Source: TikTok

Children can be a handful, but it can get tricky when you have three crying babies.

A woman gave social media users a glimpse into her life as a mother of 11-weeks-old triplets (Olwakhe, Lodwa and Lumile) when she shared a video on her TikTok account (@phils084) of her little ones participating in what she called a "crying hour."

The three babies (presumably two boys and one girl, based on their outfits) lay in one cot with teary eyes. The mother of four captioned her post:

"Where must I start? I might as well start videoing them."

Watch the cute clip below:

Online users comment on crying triplets

Parents and parents-to-be filled the comment section with advice, worry and humour.

@constantine_cpt told the mother:

"I survived this. I have identical triplets, followed by twins."

@msandiwavaloyi, who has two buns in the oven, said:

"I'm pregnant with twins. I'm scared."

Adding humour, @khathutshelokhath6 wrote:

"What a nice choir you have there, Sis."

@phils084 responded in laughter:

"Sometimes, I join them."

@rosette.rm3 was truthful in the comments and wrote:

"I would also cry."

@portia.malobane joked:

"The ringleader is the one in the corner making others join in the toyitoyi."

