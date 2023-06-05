A first-time mother is navigating through being a mum by sharing how she tries to put her son down for a nap

Despite her efforts of holding the baby with a pillow and putting him down in the cot slowly, he still wakes up

Mums of Mzansi empathise with first-time mother's attempt to quietly place her newborn in a cot which wakes the baby up

First time mother shows tricks she does to get her baby to sleep. Images:@tiisetso_mokhomong/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A first-time mother's attempt to gently place her newborn in the cot without waking him up took an unexpected turn, resulting in him waking up.

First-Time mother's attempt to quietly place newborn in cot trends

The moment captured on video, TikTok user @tiisetso_mokhomong delicately tries to transfer her sleeping baby from her arms onto a pillow in the cot. However, as soon as the baby is placed in the cot, he instantly wakes up, prompting a mix of surprise and amusement from the mother.

Watch the video below:

First-time mother's cot placement strategy rouses sympathetic reactions from Mzansi mums

The incident has sparked reactions from mothers across Mzansi, who can relate to the challenges and surprises of caring for a newborn.

Many have shared similar stories of their attempts at trying to make their babies asleep:

@Ayesha said:

" Kids know how to keep us on our feet, shame."

@Nkosazana said:

"I end up sleeping with him shame the transferring from hands to cot is mission impossible.

@tshenolomokgethi commented:

"I used to struggle too. One wrong move; it's back to zero.

@Annie Mpofu565 said:

"I feel so privileged!! My baby plays in her cot until she falls asleep."

@itumelengselepe8 commented:

"Mine slept in my arms, and it took so much to get him to sleep; now I'm sitting here trying to think of a strategy to transfer him."

