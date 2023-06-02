One woman proudly showed how she gets her little baby to sleep in a minute on her TikTok page

The lady looked very pleased with herself when the tutorial went according to plan in the 60 seconds clip

TikTok users were amazed by her technique, and many made fun of it by saying it was witchcraft in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video of a sleeping hack went viral. Image: @rueebrownn

Source: TikTok

A mother shared a sleeping hack for babies, which blew TikTok users away. The young woman demonstrated how she puts her baby to sleep in just a minute, and the clip caught people's attention.

Woman rocks her baby to sleep under 60 seconds in TikTok clip

She used her legs to rock the little one sitting on her legs to sleep. The baby attempted to fight off the sleep but dozed off on schedule.

The woman was chuffed with herself and did a silent celebration with her hands.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Video of one-minute baby sleeping hack goes viral

The video uploaded by @rueebrownn gathered a staggering 12 million views on the popular social media platform.

Over 1.7 million people liked the clip, and thousands commented on the jaw-dropping sleeping hack.

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers amazed by mom's method of putting her baby to sleep

@hadeshalliwell posted:

"Not you doing witchcraft on that baby."

@crusininmy_64 said:

"When that head dropped, he was like she got me again."

@_name_pending asked:

"Do you do adults too? Asking for a friend with insomnia."

@deborahsimpkins mentioned:

"He fought the good fight. The sandman always wins."

@sonder4444 commented:

"Y’all saying witchcraft it’s mothers love, patients, and energy.✨"

@tajah2001 asked:

"Why do babies fight their sleep? Are they afraid they’re gonna miss something?"

@kalahsway said:

"Just tried It works yall! My son always takes about 1hr+ to go to bed and he was out in 20 minutes."

@kingjasmine777 added:

"Being a mom is such a superpower."

Woman shares genius money-saving hack on how to save R10 000 in 6 months for December, netizens weigh in

In another article, Briefly News reported that in a stroke of financial brilliance, a woman has shared a video revealing her clever strategy to save R10 000 over six months, just in time for December.

Angelina Senoge posted a video on TikTok explaining how people can save money. However, as netizens engage in the conversation, concerns arise about the feasibility of this approach in the current economic climate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News