A loving dad shared a video of his adventures as a parent, and this one involved what he was doing at 2:30am

The clip shows how desperate he was to put his baby back to sleep that he resorted to an unlikely method

Other parents on TikTok could only relate to the video as they shared their sleep routine tactics

A loving dad went viral for doing the most to put his baby to bed. The video got thousands of likes as people were amused by the video of him holding the infant.

A man doing the most trying to get his baby to sleep. Image: Getty Images/mixetto

Online users could not help but marvel over the cute father-kid moment. Other netizens who have children commented that they do the same as the dad to get the baby to sleep.

Father tries creative tactic to get child to sleep

Wayne, a father on TikTok, @mr.ms_wayne, was rocking his child to sleep. He added a dance, hoping it would work on the infant.

Watch the video below:

TikTok parents love relatable video

People love to see parents' shenanigans with their children. Online users with the same issues commented that they were happy to know others were in the same boat.

MpolokengNtoi commented:

"So happy you aren't doing this by yourself. We truly appreciate seeing men being so present."

Brand Cupid commented:

"I am laughing at my life."

MissMicky commented:

"My husband does the same dance, it's bad at night guys."

Marriott commented:

"You have to dance and sing songs you never heard of before."

user6355992422016 commented:

"I’m glad sinya sonke."

