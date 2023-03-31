One woman was babysitting her niece when disaster struck, but she only saved herself and left the kid behind

The aunt did not stick around even though she was taking care of after seeing a monkey in their house

Online users were thoroughly amused by the video and left comments discussing the woman's cowardly act

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

One loving aunt shared a video of how she abandoned her niece in a time of danger. Online users could not stop cackling over a video of how she reacted to seeing a monkey in her house while babysitting.

One aunt who was babysitting took off when danger came knocking as a monkey came into their house. Image: TikTok/ @danielle_ogle22

Source: UGC

The video got hundreds of comments and thousands of likes. People were not shy to call out the lady for abandoning a baby in danger.

Aunt babysitting abandons niece danger

A video by @danielle_ogle22 on TikTok shows this aunt did not protect the baby when danger came. In the video, a monkey enters the kitchen, and she immediately runs off without the infant.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Netizens in stitches over woman's cowardly display while babysitting

Netizens love seeing man-animal interactions. People left merciless comments as many had jokes that the woman did not care about the child. South Africans always love to see cute family moments, and this one left them in stitches.

@_star.dee commented:

"The relationship is still new. We don't know each other like that, yoh."

@jen3nay commented:

"What if it took the baby?"

@nompumelelombewe commented:

"Survival of the fittest in real time."

@slender0712 commented:

"I also don't know what I'd do. Angik jaji sisi."

@kateyd_ commented:

"Now I understand the say 'One man for himself God for us all'."

@simpleesego commented:

"Poor baby left there to fend for themselves."

"Grannies are a blessing": Zulu gogo spends day with newborn, SA feels warm

Briefly News reported that online users loved seeing the video of the adorable moments between grandma and child. People in the comments could not stop raving about the gogo's tender care.

A video by redfamily_themkhizes showed how the Zulu grandmother cared for her grandbaby. Peeps were in awe of the grandmother in the video.

Mzansi loves seeing family moments. People couldn't get over the video and left compliments for the grandmother's skill. They also mentioned how healthy the gran looked.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News