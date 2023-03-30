One guy decided to show TikTok where his questionable dance came from, and it is generational

A Mzansi Tiktokker recently got shade for his dance skills or lack thereof, so he decided to show the people where he inherited these slick moves from. Dropping a dance video featuring his whole family left people busting.

Source: TikTok

They say that it takes a great deal of courage to be able to laugh at one’s self, if that is true, then this man is the definition of courage.

Mzansi TikTok users drops family dance video, showing the generational lack of groove

TikTok user @_phercy2 decided to show people that it is not only him who can’t dance; it is his entire family! So, he recorded a dance video with them. He also expressed his gratitude and love for his fam, even if they cursed him with whack dance moves.

This family is a whole vibe! Take a look:

The people of Mzansi clap for the vibey family on TikTok

And, ladies and gentlemen, this is how you deal with haters. People loved that the young man owned his dance moves and even brought his whole family down with him, lol. Respect!

Read some of the comments:

@kandally_:

"So, it runs in the family?"

@xolilemwelase:

"So, no one is gonna talk about the mother."

@naledizulu45:

"May I personally request that the whole family does the Kilimanjaro challenge... I beg."

@katlego_chills:

"The dad is enjoying this more than he should be enjoying."

@lwazy258:

"I can see where you get the moves from."

@preshlious:

"Otswa gore vuthela family ya gago kaofela! You’ve gained a follower."

Source: Briefly News