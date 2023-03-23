One man got shade for his content, so he stepped it up a notch and gave the hater what was coming

TikTok user Kaone Phercy Polelo grooved, letting the woman know that nothing is going to stop him

People clapped for his confidence and told the man to continue posting because they loved it

Not everyone can dance, and that goes for people of colour too. A young man who wasn’t blessed with all the groove spice owned his moves despite shade, and people loved it!

TikTok user Kaone Phercy Polelo silenced the haters confidently, and Mzansi loved it. Image: TikTok / Kaone Phercy Polelo

Source: TikTok

We live in a world driven by societal expectations. So, it is refreshing when you see someone being unapologetically who they are.

Young Mzansi man drops empowering TikTok dance video

TikTok user Kaone Phercy Polelo got shade from someone, claiming his dancing was “embarrassing the black community”. In response, he showcased his moves with pride, making it clear that nothing would stop him from dancing.

Take a look:

Mzansi is here for the man’s unapologetic energy

Yes, you tell them! Citizens were living for the man owning his dance moves with the utmost confidence. They told him to continue dancing and creating funny content because they loved it.

Read some of the supportive comments:

@boitymelo said:

“Bua nnete. You once danced with Mr Bean neh?”

@user208763076939 said:

“Embarrassing se foot you always make me laugh big up to you❤️hai shame I’m giving you your flowers ❤️”

@Mrs Bullock said:

“I think it’s so awesome that you love to dance ”

@Tholoana Malebo said:

“My person this one ”

@MumRabbit said:

“Not you doing the vosho and back kick”

@Martin said:

“ Me and you.... Same WhatsApp group.”

