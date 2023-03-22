A man from America was shocked to be able to walk past a president's home without security beefing up

TikTok user @brashaad_mayweather shared a video of Ramaphosa's home in Cape Town, expressing his disbelief

Mzansi people let the man in on some other details about his various homes and life before the presidency

One man from the US was casually walking past president Cyril Ramaphosa’s home in Cape Town and decided to snap a quick video. It was thrilling as he would have never been able to do this back home.

Mzansi presidents are a lot more laid back than in other parts of the world. Unlike US presidents who don't even grocery shop, you are likely to run into SA presidents in public.

TikTok user @brashaad_mayweather was thrilled to have been able to snap a quick video of Ramaphosa's home in Cape Town without getting jumped by security.

The man explained that if you did this to a US resident, security would be pouncing from every angle.

Take a look:

Mzansi has a good laugh at the Cyril resident's TikTok video

The people of Mzanis had a chuckle at the man's amazement, dropping all sorts of exciting facts about uncle Cyril's other homes around SA.

Read some of the comments:

@Sibusiso Moyo said:

“He has another in Hyde Park, uncomfortably close to Julias Malema's ”

@user4861850887179 said:

“I see everyone is commenting on how they know the house, well I'm a nanny there”

@Chad Kennedy said:

“People don't realise the president has been rich as hell before becoming president.”

@Iggz said:

“Very different from Nkandlathe two men clearly have different characters I guess”

@Baud Spencer said:

“The Zimbabwean in me is SHOOK! We can’t even look towards State House, imagine a whole phone and greeting the guards ”

@KiingDre said:

“He had his money already...man was living the good life before becoming president.”

Gayton McKenzie causes controversy for saying "illegal immigrants"" shouldn't call for Ramaphosa's resignation

In other news, Briefly News reported that Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has topped the trending list for controversial comments about foreign nationals living in South Africa.

The Central Karoo mayor criticised illegal immigrants for calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa during the EFF's national shutdown.

McKenzie posted a video of a man he claimed was an illegal immigrant participating in the march on Monday, 20 March.

Source: Briefly News