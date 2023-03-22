Central Karoo Mayor and PA leader Gayton McKenzie set tongues wagging with his comments about illegal immigrants

McKenzie took to Twitter to call out a man he claimed was foreign for calling for the resignation of Cyril Ramaphosa

Many people didn't appreciate McKenzie's comments and slammed the PA leader for being hateful

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

CENTRAL KAROO - Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has topped the trending list for controversial comments about foreign nationals living in South Africa.

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie sparked controversy for claiming Illegal foreigners have no right to call for President Cyril Ramaphosa's resignation. Image: @NehandaRadio

Source: Twitter

The Central Karoo mayor criticised illegal immigrants for calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa during the EFF's national shutdown.

Gayton McKenzie posts video of allegedly foreign man calling for Ramaphosa's resignation

McKenzie posted a video of a man he claimed was an illegal immigrant participating in the march on Monday, 20 March.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The man in the video appears to be speaking in Shona, calling for Ramaphosa to vacate office.

McKenzie captioned the video:

"Our disagreements and unhappiness with Cyril Ramaphosa [are] not a license for illegal foreigners to call for his resignation. These cowards should go home and go scream at their respective presidents. We will fight our own battles, watch, shut up, learn and leave immediately."

According to TimesLIVE, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula echoed the Central Karoo mayor's controversial comments. Mbalula called the gentleman in the video out for "insulting" Ramaphosa.

McKenzie's comments spark debate about xenophobia online

Here's what people are saying:

@bonolo_mar said:

"How do you know he is illegal? Your hate is outrageous."

@MohRahemtulla demanded:

Stop with the racist comments. Do you have any idea how many South Africans are working abroad?

@erie_sikhakhane added:

"There is no guarantee that he is a Zimbabwean. There are Venda people from Limpopo province, they speak fluent Shona."

@Siziba6Nyasha slammed:

"Gayton McKenzie is not an African name, seek your home first."

@daddyhope questioned:

"So NO South African can speak Shona? Do Zimbabweans who are South African citizens lose their right to protest?"

@AUC31 said:

"We are all Africans."

National shutdown: SA disagrees as Gayton McKenzie praises EFF for bringing the country to a “standstill”

Earlier, Briefly News reported that PA Leader Gayton McKenzie has seemingly praised the EFF for the national shutdown.

The politician took to social media to react to the planned protest, saying just the fear of the shutdown brought the country to a standstill. The shutdown calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation and the end of loadshedding and other issues.

McKenzie seemingly swiped at the Democratic Alliance for its attempt to interdict the protest. While the shutdown was not declared unlawful, the EFF cannot close roads, schools and businesses.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News