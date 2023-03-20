Leader of the Patriotic Alliance Gayton McKenzie believes the national shutdown was a good move

McKenzie praised members of the Economic Freedom Fighters for bringing the country to a “standstill”

Many citizens expressed annoyance over the politician’s remarks, with many saying the country is operational

WESTERN CAPE - PA Leader Gayton McKenzie has seemingly praised the EFF for the national shutdown.

PA leader Gayton McKenzie praised the EFF for implementing the national shutdown. Image: Gayton Mckenzie & Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The politician took to social media to react to the planned protest, saying just the fear of the shutdown brought the country to a standstill. The shutdown calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation and the end of loadshedding and other issues.

McKenzie seemingly took a swipe at the Democratic Alliance for its attempt to interdict the protest. While the shutdown was not declared unlawful, the EFF is not allowed to close roads, schools and businesses.

In the social media post, he said:

“Irrational behaviour made our leaders run to court, run to bring in the police, run to bring in the army, they doing all the running except running the country, soon they shall run away from office.”

Several arrests were made ahead of the nationwide shutdown in Braamfontein and Johannesburg. According to TimesLIVE, roads were also cleared of bricks and rubble.

Citizens annoyed with Gayton McKenzie’s remarks on national shutdown

Joey Bond said:

“It's not fear, it's called taking precautions!”

John Naicker commented:

“They just didn’t want a repeat of 2020 when they weren't prepared for the calamity that took place. RATHER SAFE THAN SORRY. The country is operating there is no standstill.”

Francois Du Toit posted:

“Standstill? Everything running as usual in CT. From what I can see, the only ones standing still are the EFF themselves.”

Vululami Mahlawuli wrote:

“Shutdown does not mean protests, it means disruption and closing normal daily operations. Most companies, even shops, have closed today and that is what it is all about, it is tense.”

Koos Dorfling added:

“The country is not at all at a standstill, people are working regardless of the EFF, they have failed miserably and will again fail, so will the ANC government.”

