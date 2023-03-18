The Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed the decision to prevent unlawful activities during the national shutdown

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will not legally be allowed close schools, businesses and public roads

The Johannesburg High Court’s decision left citizens divided, with many supporting the Red Berets’ planned protest

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will not legally be allowed to shut down schools, businesses, and public roads during the national shutdown.

The DA welcomed a court decision preventing lawlessness during the EFF's shutdown. Image: Michele Spatari & Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The decision came after the Democratic Alliance (DA) approached the Johannesburg High Court to interdict the planned protest. The political parties went head-to-head in court ahead of the shutdown.

Judge Leicester Adams announced his decision on Saturday, 18 March, saying EFF members would not be allowed to shut down schools, retail stores, businesses, trade, and public roads. The party is also prohibited from encouraging unlawful conduct, EWN reported.

During the nationwide shutdown, the Red Berets has been barred from blocking railway lines. Supporters and members are also not legally allowed to participate in lawless conduct.

While the DA’s attempt to declare the shutdown unlawful was dismissed, the party welcomed the high court’s ruling. In a statement, the party said:

“This judgment is a victory for law and order in South Africa, and a win for all peace-loving citizens who want to work, learn, and provide for their families without fear of violence, looting, and intimidation by a group of vigilantes posing as a political party.”

Mzansi weighs in on DA’s legal victory against EFF’s shutdown

Bongani Mtshweni said:

“Political courts in action.”

Paul Hassett commented:

“Well done DA. protecting the country because the government turns a blind eye to thuggery.”

Emmanuel Lesetja wrote:

“It's a national shutdown and we not gonna protest on top of the roofs of our houses but on the streets, everyone will be affected including those who will be travelling to work using taxis and other public transport. Actually, the roads will be closed on Monday.”

Jean-Pierre Paquot posted:

“Great stuff and congratulations to the DA to obtain such a resolution for all South-African seeking peace and a future for all.”

Climate Change added:

“I feel bad when youths are being misled especially when the truth are in front of them. A time to express yourselves is here but you doubt your own self.”

