The Democratic Alliance has applied for an urgent interdict against the Economic Freedom Fighters' national shutdown

The opposition party claims that the EFF's mass action should be declared unlawful because the party had not given notice

The Johannesburg High Court judge reserved judgement until 10am Saturday, 18 March, when parties will be notified electronically

JOHANNESBURG - In a last-ditch attempt to halt the Economic Freedom Frighters' (EFF) national shutdown, the Democratic Alliance ran to the Johannesburg High Court for an urgent interdict on Friday, 17 March.

The DA wants the Johannesburg High Court to declare the EFF's national shutdown unlawful. Image: Brenton Geach & stock image

Source: Getty Images

The main opposition party want the high court to declare the mass protest set to occur on Monday, 20, March unlawful. The party also wants the EFF interdicted from closing schools, businesses and roads, EWN reported.

The South African Property Owners Association (Sapoa) is also seeking to prevent protesting EFF members from unlawfully interfering with, harassing and assaulting members of the public.

DA and EFF lawyers go head to head over lawfulness of national shutdown in Johannesburg High Court

The DA's lawyer Andrew Redding told the Johannesburg High Court that the national shutdown should be declared unlawful on the grounds that no notice had been given to local authorities by the EFF.

According to Redding, this puts the red berets in contravention of the Regulations of Gathering Act.

Redding said:

“If a shutdown goes ahead and there are gatherings that occur, an inference should be drawn that these gatherings would be unlawful,”

The EFF's counsel Tshidiso Ramogale refuted Redding's claim, saying the act does not stipulate that the absence of a notice to gather makes a gathering unlawful.

The Democratic Alliance must wait until Saturday, 18 March, to know if its legal bid succeeded. The court reserved judgement until 10am when Judge Leicester Adams will send the parties the judgement electronically, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans slammed the DA for taking court action against EFF's national shutdown

Here's what South Africans are saying:

@niksanerd slammed:

"Nobody applied for an interdict when they caused issues blocking roads with all their blue people."

@MasheleVhikani said:

"The Court SA must reject it."

@Gawdly10 claimed:

"They'll do anything to defend Cyril. They have the same masters after all."

@Cameronmomoo commented:

"DA can't take ANC to court against their march in Pretoria today yet they head to court against the#EFFShutdown."

