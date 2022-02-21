ATM Responds to Zondo’s Request for a 2 Month State Capture Report Extension

The Gauteng High Court has received a request from Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo for a two-month extension of the third instalment of the State Capture Report

The African Transformation Movement is critical of Zondo's request, because they feel it is influenced by the Chief Justice interviews

Some parts of the third section of the report have been completed and will be submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa by the end of February

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has requested that the Gauteng High Court grant him a two-month extension for the third part of the State Capture Report.

Vuyo Zungula, the leader of the African Transformation Movement (ATM), responded to Zondo's request by saying that it brings his competency and abilities into question. Zungala believes that the recent Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews of Chief Justice candidates could be an influencing factor in Zondo's request.

"You would remember that when the commission had sat, it had received timeous extensions in order for it to complete its work. Now that its work is completed, we see another trend of reports being delayed when it comes to being issues to the public," Zondo said.

Acting Chief Justice has requested a two-month extension to submit the third and final instalment of the State Capture Report. Image: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The State Capture Report: next instalment and previous sections

According to SABC News, the third part of the report, scheduled to be submitted at the end of February, will now be due at the end of April. One of the reasons for the delay was Zondo's recent participation in the JSC interviews, which demanded his time and attention.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Zondo also took leave for some time following the interviews. Therefore he and his team require more time to analyse the documents they received and complete the report, eNCA reports.

However, the parts of the report that are completed will be submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa's office within the next week. Once the rest has been completed, it will follow suit.

South Africans react to Zondo's extension request

@lo_thandeka believes:

@BrownOxx remarked:

"Zondo is a petty celebrity judge."

@PaulWil00573947 asked:

"Is this not blackmail?"

@errolbsk shared:

@peter80680910 said:

"Zondo wants his position."

ATM welcomes the JCS recommendation that Mandisa Maya becomes the new Chief Justice

Speaking of the ATM, Briefly News previously reported that the African Transformation Movement (ATM) had welcomed the Judicial Service Commission's (JSC) recommendation that President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Mandisa Maya should become South Africa's next Chief Justice.

ATM has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint her without hesitation. Maya beat the three other candidates, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Constitutional Court Justice, Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Judge President of the Gauteng High Court Division, Dunstan Mlambo.

The ATM agrees with the JSC's recommendation after watching the interview process. The political party is impressed with Maya's track record and technical and leadership skills.

Source: Briefly News