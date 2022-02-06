The ATM political party has applauded the Judicial Service Commission's recommendation that President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Mandisa Maya should become South Africa's next Chief Justice

JOHANNESBURG - African Transformation Movement (ATM) has welcomed the Judicial Service Commission's (JSC) recommendation that President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Mandisa Maya should become South Africa's next Chief Justice.

ATM has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint her to the position without hesitation.

Maya beat the three other candidates, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Constitutional Court Justice, Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Judge President of the Gauteng High Court Division, Dunstan Mlambo.

The ATM agrees with the JSC's recommendation after watching the interview process. The political party is impressed with Maya's track record as well as her technical and leadership skills according to SABC News.

The Black Business Council (BBC) agrees with the recommendation that Maya be appointed the next Chief Justice.

According to News24, the council believes that appointing a black woman would be a progressive move. The BBC thought that all the candidates were suitable for the position of Chief Justice.

However, they believe that Maya's appointment would be an affirmation of gender equality, mainstreaming and transformation.

Chief Justice interview process labelled unfair by civil society

Earlier, Briefly News reported that following the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) that Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President Mandisa Maya should be the new Chief Justice, the process might be under threat from legal action.

A number of civil society organisations have slammed the process, labelling it as unfair.

The JSC was criticised for some of the questions that were posted to the four shortlisted candidates, Constitutional Court (ConCourt) Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo.

Paul Hoffman, the director of Accountability Now, believes that Maya's interview was compromised by a number of comments due to the fact that she is a woman

