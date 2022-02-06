Justice Department Makes Statement on “Distortion” of Appointment Process

The process of appointing judges to the Constitutional Court has become mired in controversy

Justice Department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri claims that allegations of interference are an attempt to undermine the judiciary

Supreme Court Justice Mandisa Maya has been recommended as the new Chief Justice

JOHANNESBURG - The process of appointing judges to the Constitutional Court has become mired in controversy.

Reports have surfaced of ministers and members of the judiciary exchanging messages in what some have claimed is a deliberate attempt to distort the appointment process.

The Justice Department spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri said that the EFF is spreading misinformation.

He said that the insinuation that ministers are trying to influence the appointment of judges to the Constitutional Court is an attempt to undermine the Judiciary.

Maya recommended as next Chief Justice

Supreme Court Justice Mandisa Maya has been recommended as the next Chief Justice following interviews carried out by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Four judges were interviewed for the position in what has been termed a "marathon".

Maya called on the government to give black lawyers and women the experience they needed to become top practitioners in their fields.

She made the comments during her interview for the position of Chief Justice according to SABC News.

Bloomberg reported that if Maya were appointed Chief Justice, she would be the first woman in South Africa to occupy the position.

Social media users reacted to the news of the new recommendation

SA appalled as ACJ Raymond Zondo says only 1 non-black acting judge in ConCourt

Earlier, Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Raymond Zondo sat down as the fourth and final candidate in the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews for the position of Chief Justice ahead of making a startling revelation on Friday.

Zondo, responding to a question from the chairperson of the proceedings, Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Deputy President Xola Petse, confirmed that only one white acting judge formed part of the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) bench.

He said the country's apex court has for an undetermined period not had a white judge serving permanently. However, Zondo, who recently handed over the second part of the State Capture Report, said the JSC is expected to convene in April to discuss the appointment of two judges.

