Zondo's Chief Justice interview erupted in chaos with Malema accused of lying

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's interview ended in chaos with Malema being accused of lying

The 12-hour long interview saw Zondo being grilled on his relationship with former president Jacob Zuma

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to high drama that took place during the interview

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's interview took place on Friday. The interview dragged on for a gruelling 12 hours.

The length of the interview took its toll on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Julius Malema was accused of lying during Raymond Zondo's 12-hour long interview. Photo credit: @EFFSouthAfrica

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola accused EFF leader Julius Malema of lying which resulted in the two starting a shouting match.

The argument stemmed from Malema's claim that Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo was made an acting Constitutional Court judge under suspicious circumstances according to EWN.

Zondo was asked a number if questions about his career and the decisions that he had made. One, in particular, that was brought up was Zondo's meeting with former president Jacob Zuma in 2008.

He met Zuma to discuss Malema's controversial statement that he would "kill for Zuma" according to SABC News.

The statement was made when Malema was still the president of the ANC Youth League.

Social media has been abuzz with posts about the explosive interview

@DirksMervyn:

"Judge Mlambo threw Judge Zondo under the bus. Malema's line of questioning was very smart."

@XoliswaZondo:

"I love how Zondo doesn’t remember the mistakes he made, yet he remembers the article he wrote in 1987…Hamba Mthiyane."

@MBlckqueen:

"The same Zondo that remembers dates of people's appointments cannot remember why he met with President Zuma at his hotel room."

SA appalled as ACJ Raymond Zondo says only 1 non-black acting judge in ConCourt

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Raymond Zondo sat down as the fourth and final candidate in the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews for the position of Chief Justice ahead of making a startling revelation on Friday.

Zondo, responding to a question from the chairperson of the proceedings, Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Deputy President Xola Petse, confirmed that only one white acting judge formed part of the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) bench.

He said the country's apex court has for an undetermined period not had a white judge serving permanently. However, Zondo, who recently handed over the second part of the State Capture Report, said the JSC is expected to convene in April to discuss the appointment of two judges

