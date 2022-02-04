State Capture Inquiry chair Raymond Zondo made some glaring remarks during his public interview for the position of Chief Justice

In response to a question about the country's apex court's racial makeup, Zondo revealed it comprises a single white acting judge

The Acting Chief Justice stated the JSC will gather to discuss the possibility of the appointment of two judges in due course

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Raymond Zondo sat down as the fourth and final candidate in the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews for the position of Chief Justice ahead of making a startling revelation on Friday.

Zondo, responding to a question from the chairperson of the proceedings, Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Deputy President Xola Petse, confirmed that only one white acting judge formed part of the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) bench.

He said the country's apex court has for an undetermined period not had a white judge serving permanently. However, Zondo, who recently handed over the second part of the State Capture Report, said the JSC is expected to convene in April to discuss the appointment of two judges, SABC News reported.

Briefly News understands the JSC emphasizes racial and gender equality when appointing judicial officers. In addition to clarifying this stance, Zondo elaborated on a previous Labour Court judgment in which he pronounced workers embarking on an unprotected strike have the right to be heard.

Favouritism claims trashed

"After I made the judgment, employers were quick to run to the media to make some noise. However, that decision has remained unchanged and will for some time, as far as I'm concerned.

"Although I stand to be corrected, the SCA approved this judgement after it was made. Regardless of what the employer might think, it remains the law that workers have the right to be heard," Zondo stressed.

Zondo dismissed the view he was biased towards President Ramaphosa, slamming murmurs that the third part of the State Capture Report had not been released due to this fact. According to EWN, this next part of the report would deal with evidence given by Ramaphosa when he appeared at the Inquiry last year.

Underscoring his point, Zondo said stated he'd act without fear or favour and not hesitate to rule against the president should this be warranted.

"I'm in a position where I have to do the job of making findings. Within this, I've accepted that one will make enemies. Should there be enough evidence against the president, the ruling will be made as such," said Zondo.

Polarising views on Zondo's interview

Attentive South Africans made a beeline to various social media platforms to react to the outcomes of Zondo's JSC interview. Some locals applauded Zondo for the character he showed, while others questioned why the composition of white judges mattered.

@Tolo Dlangamandla Mkhwetsho wrote:

"I wish whatever the results may be but Zondo must not be appointed he is too big even for the institution he will serve under."

@X-man Onobetha Zinkosi said:

"Zondo for Chief justice I don't trust other candidates I think they are already captured by the Zuma crew. I still want Zuma behind the bars and for too long this time. Amen."

@Zuko Nyathi added:

"I always expect the Zuma loyalists to attack Zondo. Those people are still bitter."

Malema attacks journalist during JSC interviews

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interview of Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo for the Chief Justice position descended into chaos on Thursday.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema ensured it as such when he bared his teeth at a journalist who was sitting in on the public interview. SABC News reported that talks became heated when Mlambo was not pre-warned about a question relating to sexual harassment rumours against him.

Malema became increasingly frustrated by a reporter's supposed interjections during this leg of the proceedings and was heard unleashing a barrage of snide remarks as he called her to order.

