The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interview of Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo for the Chief Justice position took a dramatic turn

During the proceeding, EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema unleashed a verbal attack on a journalist attending the public engagements

Malema, who'd directed a question at Mlambo about the harassment allegations against him, berated the journalist for interrupting his dialogue

South Africans took to social media to react to Malema's rant and aired polarising opinions on whether the politician's conduct was acceptable

JOHANNESBURG - The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interview of Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo for the Chief Justice position descended into chaos on Thursday.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema ensured it as such when he bared his teeth at a journalist who was sitting in on the public interview. SABC News reported that talks became heated when Mlambo was not pre-warned about sexual harassment rumours against him.

Malema became increasingly frustrated by the reporter's alleged interjections during this leg of the proceedings and was heard unleashing a barrage of snide remarks as he called her to order.

"You're not the one I'm talking to, man! We're not going to allow a journalist to harass us. I don't know if this woman forgot to take her medication. Whenever we speak, she does the same. She mustn't do that," vented Malema.

"She shouldn't come here with white tendencies. She is not superior to all of us, even if that is what she'd like to think. I won't accept that from her. I'll ensure this incident is dealt with accordingly," he added.

'Harassment claims unfounded'

Once Malema's rant was over, Mlambo denied allegations of sexual harassment. Instead, he said the claims bore no substance and were poisonous. Mlambo, who is one of four judges vying for the office of Chief Justice, has not had anyone coming forward to lay a complaint against him, News24 reported.

"I was shocked when I heard about the said rumours. At this time, I'm hoping someone could come forward with this insidious claim. It's pathetic that people are using others' names in one way or the other and spew claims such claims," said Mlambo.

Meanwhile, not-for-profit group Freedom Under Law expressed concern over Malema and Advocate Dali Mpofu's participation in the interviews. Despite forming part of the JSC, the organisation stated Malema and Mpofu aren't competent to partake in such an important task and should excuse themselves, eNCA reported.

Opinionated locals chip in

As expected, South Africans had their say on the developments and aired mixed reactions. Some locals took digs at Malema, while others noted they were inclined to ponder the allegations against Mlambo, as they may well be true.

@Cee Simo wrote:

"That journalist didn't take her medication, she relegated her wisdom to her superiority complex, which is not working in this day and age. Shame on her."

@Bhut Simphiwe Deejays Ngcobo said:

"Where will we hide this guy mara? Anyway, I like his freedom of speech in the whole country there is none like him."

@Ray M Singh added:

"Why must it always be a racial issue?"

