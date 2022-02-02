Disgraced ANC SG Ace Magashule has lashed out at the governing party over the suspension of MP Mervyn Dirks

On the back of a disciplinary inquiry, the party threw the book at Dirks over comments he made about Cyril Ramaphosa

Magashule said he didn't agree with the move, reminding its leadership that they called on members to blow the whistle on corruption

JOHANNESBURG - Ace Magashule is declaring his support for the African National Congress (ANC)'s controversial Member of Parliament MP Mervyn Dirks, who was placed on precautionary suspension last month.

The party's suspended secretary-general has not hidden his displeasure over this decision, noting that Dirks' conduct was conscientious and followed the ANC's constitution, according to TimesLIVE.

Ace Magashule has spoken out against the ANC's decision to suspend its MP. Image: Mlungisi Louw/ Volksblad

Source: Getty Images

The Citizen reported that Pemmy Majodina, the ANC's chief whip in the National Assembly, made the call to put Dirks' involvement in the organisation on ice due to the MP's unacceptable conduct. After a disciplinary hearing, he was suspended from the party with immediate effect.

'Dirks did nothing wrong'

Briefly News has it on good authority that Dirks sent a letter to Scopa, in which he called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to account for his alleged remarks heard in leaked audio where he discusses the mismanagement of public monies for campaigns in 2017.

Adding his voice to the chorus, Magashule, who on Monday suffered another huge blow in his bid to have his party suspension set aside after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed his application with costs, lamented how the ANC responded to Dirks' statements.

"He should not be placed on suspension as it is the leadership of the ANC that indicated maladministration and all forms of corruption should be disclosed. Dirks acted as an MP. He did nothing wrong, so he shouldn't be punished,” said Magashule.

South Africans slam Magashule

Social media users had a field day chipping in on the latest "fiasco" with the ruling party. Many slammed Magashule, even saying he was seeking attention. Briefly News takes a look at some of the controversial comments below.

@Edwin Mngoma wrote:

"Liar, what happened to Makhosini Khoza when she announced that she was going to vote against your beloved president, did you not fire her, you must be suffering from selective amnesia."

@Phuti Moabelo Bongani said:

"Dirks dug his own grave and at least his party suspended him instead of firing him. You can't record the meeting of your own organization and leaked it to the public even if you are against some of the decisions."

@Mxo September added:

"Ramaphosa will never respond on the media. He keeps quiet like a dead man. Suddenly, you hear loud screams on the media, then you realise that he has pressed the toes hard."

Ramaphosa publicly acknowledges ANC problems

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that Ramaphosa recently delivered the National Executive Committee (NEC) Lekgotla's outcomes. He stated the ANC is facing multiple problems leading to the ruling party's decay.

Ramaphosa referred to the recently published first section of the State Capture Report and said it contains worrying information about the extent of state capture in South Africa. The president added that he acknowledges how the details in the report could cause South Africans to lose trust in the ANC.

According to eNCA, Ramaphosa said that state capture causes distrust from the public and that the ANC itself is experiencing a lack of morale that is fueling factionalism that could lead to the ruling party losing power completely.

Source: Briefly News