President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the NEC Lekgotla's outcomes, where he stated that the African National Congress is facing multiple problems that could lead to its decay

Ramaphosa acknowledged the effects of the first section of the State Capture Report on the level of trust South Africans have in the ruling party

The president said that state capture not only causes distrust from the public but that the ANC itself is experiencing a lack of morale

JOHANNESBURG - Yesterday (23 January), President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the NEC Lekgotla's outcomes. He stated that the African National Congress (ANC) is facing multiple problems leading to the ruling party's decay.

Ramaphosa referred to the recently published first section of the State Capture Report and said it contains worrying information about the extent of state capture in South Africa. The president added that he acknowledges how the details in the report could cause South Africans to lose trust in the ANC.

"Division and factions within the ANC are themselves becoming a threat to our democracy. Urgent intervention is required from all our social partners. Regression of ethical and moral leadership has resulted in what I would call an existential crisis," Ramaphosa said.

President Ramaphosa said that factionalism would lead to the ANC's decay. Image: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa's view of the ANC's future

According to eNCA, Ramaphosa said that state capture causes distrust from the public and that the ANC itself is experiencing a lack of morale that is fueling factionalism that could lead to the ruling party losing power completely both internally and externally.

Ramaphosa said that the factions that have emerged within the ANC are counter-revolutionary and are threatening the ruling party from the inside, News24 reports. The president suggested that the current crisis be remedied by a renewed commitment to defending South Africa's democracy.

He concluded that a loss of ethical and moral values has led to the political turmoil currently facing the ANC. Members need to be held accountable and face disciplinary action for behaviour that negatively affects the ruling party.

South Africans react to Ramaphosa's statements

@AyandaBiana1 believes:

"We can do just fine without @MYANC."

@Eusebius remarked:

@johnnyholidae said:

"We will be fine. The @MYANC will not scare us. They are replaceable."

@British74691882 shared:

"The is no way their divisions should be a threat to this beautiful country unless we let them."

@SAnSovereignty said:

