“ANC Must Discipline Members”: Cosatu President Slams Squabbling ANC Leaders

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) president Zingiswa Losi is speaking out against the ANC following the very public spat between senior members

She's criticised the party for breeding a culture of "mediocrity" and has called on all members who are tired of the liberation movement to leave

Addressing Lindiwe Sisulu, Losi criticized the Minister for running to the media and slamming the very Consitution she swore an oath to uphold

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi has slammed the African National Congress for its lack of disciplinary action against Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu following her controversial remarks about the judiciary.

She was speaking at the ANC lekgotla held this weekend.

While Losi did not mention Sisulu's name explicitly, she's accused the party of feeding a culture of "mediocrity" by not holding its members accountable for their actions in the public arena.

She also called for those who are tired of the former liberation movement to leave, EWN reports.

Speaking directly on the Sisulu issue, The Citizen reports that Losi slammed senior members of the party for "running to the media" and bashing the very Consitution they swore an oath to protect:

"We deploy members to represent the movement and not themselves in government. Their mandate is the ANC’s election manifesto.

Yet we are now subjected to persons who swore an oath to defend the Constitution, running to the media to rubbish the very constitution this movement of Madiba drafted,” Losi added.

"No intentions of apologising": ANC NEC wants Sisulu to explain her remarks

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that ANC NEC members including many veterans of the organisation are calling for Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to account for her remarks.

This follows Sisulu's very controversial comments on the judiciary that earned her a verbal reprimand from Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, eNCA reports.

The ANC NEC held a two-day meeting over the weekend to discuss what many believe have been transgressions on Sisulu's part. If successful, the NEC's complaints could see the Minister appear before the ANC's integrity commission.

Asked about Sisulu's remarks and her very public denial of ever apologising to President Cyril Ramaphosa, spokesperson Steve Motale had this to say to EWN:

"Nobody in their right mind dares their boss to fire them, nobody, and that's not the intention of the minister. Those are misplaced insinuations."

"Her intention was to contribute to the public discourse on some very burning issues and she is glad that her column has generated such huge interest," he added.

