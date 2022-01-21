Lindiwe Sisulu has issued a follow-up media statement and this time she blames President Cyril Ramaphosa's media team for getting facts wrong

According to the Minister of Tourism, in her meeting with Ramaphosa, Sisulu agreed to reconsider a certain bit she had written in her opinion piece

South Africans on social media seem quite fed up with the scandal between Sisulu and the President

JOHANNESBURG - The saga between President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu has intensified again.

Sisulu issued another statement in response to the office of the Presidency's previous statement that said Sisulu has apologised for the hurtful comments she hurled at the Constitution and the judiciary.

Lindiwe Sisulu says President Cyril Ramaphosa's media team misinterpreted the outcome of the meeting she had with the President. Image: GCIS/Flicker

In her recent statement issued on Friday, 21 January, Sisulu still maintains that she has no intention of apologising for what she said, in fact, she believes the people at fault is President Cyril Ramaphosa's media team.

The Tourism Minister says the media team misinterpreted her meeting with Ramaphosa at his home and that is why they issued that apology statement, reports News24.

Sisulu says in the meeting, she only agreed to reconsider a certain line she had said about the judiciary and there was no agreement that she would retract her entire opinion piece. Sisulu gave no indication about the line she plans to reconsider.

She went on to say that she has respect for the President and his office, however, she says the media team acted in a mischievous manner.

The full media statement:

South Africans call out Sisulu for using state resources

Social media users noticed that Sisulu's recent statement had the Ministry of Tourism letterhead. They wondered why she was using state resources to reply to comments she made in her personal capacity.

Others are seemingly over the spat between the Sisulu and Ramaphosa and have called her out for playing politics.

Here are some comments:

@gwele_zola said:

"Now it becomes a forced view of the dept & a section of govt & rest of society to engage in split opinion? Since the President by law appointed you & not obliged to give any reason this calls for dismissal so that u can freely campaign against our constitutional democratic system."

@CecilPadayachee said:

"The tweet from the Presidency referred specifically to the judiciary comments. It's exactly what you are retracting. And let's not play games. You were reprimanded by the President. That's what 'admonish' means. Don't spin this. Thanks for the retraction."

@Maliqo said:

"Why you are using a government letterhead responding to the issue that was deemed as your views in your personal capacity?"

@SMK33138377 said:

"Ai Lindi mina I'm not convinced, your response lacks conviction...doesn't set the right tone for someone who's prepared to go all the way."

@Derrick_67 said

"This is how Lindiwe rolls. She loves abusing state resources."

"The comedy show continues": South Africans entertained by opposing statements made by Sisulu and Ramaphosa

Briefly News previously reported that on Thursday evening, the office of the Presidency announced that the Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu has apologised for scathing attacks on the Constitution and the judiciary as well as the hurt she caused black judges.

The statement stated that Sisulu's apology came after she had a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa about her open letter which was published over a week ago.

However, not long after that statement was released, Sisulu stated that she did not issue such an apology and still stands by her open letter. She further stated that she disowns the statement that has been issued by the presidency, according to a News24 report.

