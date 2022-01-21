The Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu has vehemently denied that she has apologised for the comments she made in her opinion piece

Sisulu made this statement following the office of the Presidency's earlier statement on Thursday night

South Africans are left wondering what is actually going with some people saying they believe the Presidency lied

JOHANNESBURG - On Thursday evening, the office of the Presidency announced that the Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu has apologised for scathing attacks on the Constitution and the judiciary as well as the hurt she caused black judges.

The statement stated that Sisulu's apology came after she had a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa about her open letter which was published over a week ago.

Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu admits she had a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa at his home regarding her opinion piece. Images: GCIS/Flicker & Thierry Monasse

Source: Getty Images

However, not long after that statement was released, Sisulu stated that she did not issue such an apology and still stands by her open letter. She further stated that she disowns the statement that has been issued by the presidency, according to a News24 report.

Sisulu confirmed that she did meet with Ramaphosa at his house who expressed concerns about the statements she made about judges. She went on to say during that meeting she did not make any commitments to retract her op-ed or issue an apology.

Sisulu's spokesperson, Steve Motale also reiterated that Sisulu has not apologised for what she had penned in an interview with SABC News.

"There's no need for the Minister to apologise to the President. If there was any apology on the side of the Minister that was an apology that was supposed to be issued to the South African. But the Minister, just to confirm has not apologised," said Motale.

He went on to say that it is quite unfortunate the statement from the Presidency has said that Sisulu has apologised, however, that is not the case at all. Motale also said that Sisuluu has no intention of apologising and still stands by what she said.

Motale added that the statement issued by the Presidency caught everyone by surprise including Sisulu because they were expecting more engagement between the Minister and the President. A statement was only supposed to be released following further engagements.

South Africans are confused about who's telling the truth

The opposing statements released by the Presidency and the Minister of Tourism have people wondering what is actually going on. Some people have found the back and forth rather entertaining.

Here are some comments:

@NewAntAfrica1 said:

"The comedy show continues. How on earth do these people run a country!?"

@sydney_magondo said:

"She seeks attention too much. Why is she getting too much airtime?"

@tndaba said:

"This woman, #LindiweSisulu will be the downfall of #CyrilRamaphosa, if he doesn't fire her for misbehaving as a minister."

@Gr8Morwa said:

"It's really getting interesting."

@BraAsh9 said:

"If there were only two people in the room, the President and the Minister of Tourism, then we have a ‘he said, she said.’ Gross mismanagement of the issue at foot now."

Others say they don't trust the statement issued by the Presidency

@Nazomagenge2 said:

"We have a president that has been lying to us ever since he came to office, how on earth did this moron become a president? Jeez!!! That office has lost the dignity it once had. Redi #LindiweSisulu"

