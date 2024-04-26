DA leader John Steenhuisen cautioned South Africans not to be deceived by the recent absence of loadshedding

Steenhuisen also unveiled the party's economic policy aimed at generating millions of jobs in the next few years

South Africans conveyed their concerns on social media regarding the potential resurgence of loadshedding

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the return of loadshedding is looming. Image: Brenton Geach and Shiraaz Mohamed

Source: Getty Images

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has pulled back the curtain on what he calls a deceptive ploy to sway public opinion.

Steenhuisen speaks ahead of Freedom Day

Speaking at Nkululeko House in Johannesburg, Steenhuisen cautioned citizens against falling for the facade of an uninterrupted power supply.

He said the recent reprieve from loadshedding is merely a political manoeuvre ahead of the upcoming elections, reported SABCNews.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Unveiling the economic policy

Steenhuisen also revealed the party's economic strategy designed to stimulate job creation. He promised two million new jobs over the next five years.

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts on the energy crisis in the country and the elections.

Read a few comments below:

Mkhari Tshepo Themba said:

"I totally agree with John Steenhuisen. ANC is taking us for a ride."

Moshaoe William posted:

"Mxm it's too late Mr Steenhuisen, they already fall for that scam. "

Biyela Menziwa mentioned:

"Weeeh this National Party can't talk about its manifesto, always ANC."

BK Rsa stated:

"I agree with him. The ANC is sabotaging Eskom."

Kriek Olivier added:

"You nailed it Mr Steenhuisen."

Xolani Hymnist Dywili wrote:

"The opposition is disarmed now. "

Rambelani Kwinda asked:

"What do you want us to do Steenhuisen? You failed to provide electricity during the time you were in charge. Loadsheding or not we vote ANC."

Phathutshedzo Azwitakadzi Lakwa added:

"Steenhuisen can't tell us anything with regards to loadshedding."

Marokane warns of Stage 2 loadshedding in winter

In another article, Briefly News reported that Eskom's CEO Dan Marokane burst many bubbles when he announced the possibility of Stage 2 loadshedding in winter.

Marokane recently appointed as the embattled state utility's CEO, discussed the inevitability of loadshedding during the upcoming cold season. Marokane warned of an eventual resurgence of Stage 2.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News