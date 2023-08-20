Cyril Ramaphosa has taken a bold approach to the energy crisis in South Africa, saying that they have working on it

The South African president recently publicly declared that electricity problems should be under control in less than a year

South Africans discussed the promise made by the South African president, who seemed confident in a video

Cyril Ramaphosa recently made headlines after making big promises. The politician may be vying for another term as president as he says he has plans to put an end to the energy crisis.

Cyril Ramaphosa says he is confident the energy crisis in South Africa left people doubting his word. Image

Source: Getty Images

Rotating schedules of power cuts by Eskom has many South Africans desperate for a solution. People have lots of opinions after the president's latest promises regarding electricity problems.

Cyril Ramaphosa confident ANC can tackle energy crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at a meeting away with ANC's top structures. In his speech, he said that they have been working on generating more energy and that the crisis will be solved by 2024. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"We have to focus on transmission now. Government is not sleeping on the job."

Watch the video by EWN below:

South Africans discuss Cyril Ramaphosa promise

People had a lot to say after hearing his serious promise. Some mentioned promises Cyril made but never followed through.

@Pm_kukuterian2 said:

"He promised people in Alex 1 million houses in 2017/8 and they're still waiting."

@ANon32063946 wrote:

"We have heard this empty promise for years, why should we trust the ANC that caused the problem?"

@tevin_iam joked:

"Chill everyone, he read 2042 wrong."

@KlevaBlac was upset

"Why does anyone still listen to this liar?"

SA politicians strap up for 2024 elections

South African elections will happen in less than a year's time. Political parties have already started gearing up for the election season, and South Africans are wary of any promises made by politicians.

11 Years later: Marikana massacre survivors still waiting for an apology

Briefly News previously reported that survivors of the gruesome Marikana massacre say they will continue to push for compensation and an apology from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It has been 11 years since the police killed 34 mineworkers during intense protests for wages. Over 70 people survived the brutality but were injured in the process.

According to Attorney Andries Nkome, the lawyer representing the mineworkers, the survivors are losing hope the president will apologise. Nkome spoke on Newzroom Afrika and said the survivors believe Ramaphosa was one of the architects of the massacre.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News