A study has shown that South Africans are losing faith in President Cyril Ramaphosa

The majority of citizens are becoming more restless with their perceived widespread corruption in the presidency

The survey shows some distrust of whistle-blowing platforms as they fear retaliation and consequences

South Africans have lost faith in President Cyril Ramaphosa and are fed up with corruption, a study reveals.

Statistics have revealed South Africans' wavering faith in President Cyril Ramaphosa despite his efforts to reduce crime.

BUSINESSTECH released the results of a 2022 study in which over 1 500 adult South Africans were assessed to understand their perceptions of corruption.

These are some of the findings released by Afrobarometer with assistance from the Insititute for Justice and Reconciliation:

Perception of corruption in government institutions

INSTITUTION 2021 2022 Presidency 53% 65% MPs 51% 63% Government Councillors 50% 60% Police 55% 61% Civil Servants 42% 53% Judges and Magistrates 36% 37% Tax Officials 33% 37% Business Executives - 49% Religious Leaders 31% 31% NGOs - 31% Traditional Leaders 25% 27%

Ramaphosa promises to turn a new leaf against corruption

During the ANC's 111th anniversary, AfricaNews that Ramaphosa addressed the crowd that came to the ruling party's celebrations that he was going to fight against crime and corruption:

"We will continue to heed your messages which you have articulated very clearly about the government, our movement taking steps to rid corruption out of South African life."

However, the Afrobarometer survey shows that citizens’ perceptions of worsening corruption dropped by 19 percentage points from a high of 83% in 2015 to 64%.

Participants who believe that government is handling corruption well increased from 20% to 25%. In 2022, 82% of participants said corruption increased and only 10% said they see a positive difference in anti-corruption efforts.

Mzansi has a lot to say on corruption in government and President Ramaphosa's handling of responsibilities

@Brettbenraphael said:

"Trust hasn't dropped, it doesn't exist."

@gustavsmit23 had a different opinion:

"Stop lying, if the majority of South Africans were sick of loadshedding, then they would have voted DA long ago."

@IAm_Gunnz tweeted:

"It's not dropping, it's non-existant. It's the business people who are clinging to this agent of theirs, not ordinary SAns."

@ashkaka2 is depressed by the state of the country:

"What has he said and done but defend the ANC and their daily corrupt activities? Has anybody seen any politician being convicted in a court in SA? The Guptas being let off. Eish, this is depressing!"

@Raeez_S did not mince his words:

"You can NEVER trust the @MYANC and this corrupt @GovernmentZA."

@Ashkilla2 commented:

"He has lost his most important voter, township and rural black South Africans. He won't last long."

Cyril Ramaphosa defends his growing presidency

Briefly News had previously reported how the president has defended the size of his large Cabinet, claiming that each minister is necessary in addressing the country's problems.

He said Cabinet has the responsibility to drive progress in cpmbatting inequality, education, joblessness, healthcare, gender-based violence and crime from the centre of the government.

