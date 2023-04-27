President Cyril Ramaphosa once again made promises about improving South Africa during his Freedom Day speech

The president tackled topics such as the loadshedding crisis, unemployment and government's plans to address the country's shortfalls

South Africans were not moved by Ramaphosa's speech and felt that he said nothing new

KLERKSDORP - President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his Freedom Day speech on Thursday in Klerksdorp, North West and tried to take the country into his confidence, but South Africans were not happy.

Ramaphosa highlighted loadshedding issues and stated that freedom could not be truly achieved if households and businesses did not have electricity.

Ramaphosa says Eskom is working on increasing generation capacity

The president told Klerksdorp residents that the government was working on restoring Eskom power stations and increasing generation capacity as quickly as possible, reports IOL.

Ramaphosa added that South Africa would soon feel the impacts of the investments made into increasing generation capacity.

“The benefits of the progress we have made are not yet felt – load shedding has not abated – but we will soon experience the impact of the unprecedented investment being made in new power generation,” said Ramaphosa.

The president added that when the loadshedding crisis ends, South Africa would have more reliable, affordable and sustainable energy.

Ramaphosa says government will create more jobs

The president added freedom that is meaningless if 10 million citizens are unemployed. He said there is progress in South Africa, but more needed to be done.

According to TimesLIVE, Ramaphosa said since South Africans need more jobs, the government has raised its ambitions in the next phase of the investment drive.

The government aims to increase investment by R2 trillion over the next five years.

“Having surpassed our investment target for the last five years, we are now working with all social partners to create conditions for businesses — both big and small — to thrive," said Ramaphosa.

South Africans weigh in on Ramaphosa's Freedom Day speech

@ElderMumba_ said:

"He is not even ashamed to say with his full chest that many of the promises made in 1994 are still not realised, mxn!"

@LebelloPrince55 said:

"He doesn't provide a solution all he does is talk, no action. My suggestion is he should make sure we keep the coal industry to generate more energy as a backup for winter."

@Eben41919206 said:

"Why does he not just admit and declare that the ANC is the worst pandemic that ever hit this country?"

@DimaMsuthu said:

"Reducing economic freedom & land to electricity? #VoetsekRamaphosa #VoetsekANC"

Freedom Day 2023: South Africa celebrates 29 years of democracy

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa has quite a few public holidays, but Freedom Day could arguably be the most important of these. Freedom Day takes place on 27 April each year in honour of the country’s first free elections, which were held in 1994.

On 27 April 1994, the country embarked on a brave new chapter in its history. It was the first free and democratically inclusive election.

People over 18 years of age of all races were allowed to vote for their choice of leader for the first time.

