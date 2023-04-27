Briefly News readers did not mince their words when it came to how they felt during South Africa's Freedom Day in 2023

Although Freedom Day is meant to mark the day of the first-ever democratic election in the country, many feel it is a day devoid of meaning

Online users vented about their concerns on Freedom Day, and most agreed that the day was a different vibe from the past

A Briefly News post about how people are feeling on Freedom Day revealed that many are frustrated. Netizens expressed their frustration with Eskom's loadshedding and how more problems have the country stuck.

South Africans explained that there were not in the mood to celebrate Freedom Day because of Mzansi's problems. Images: Getty Images/ Michelle Spatari/Graeme Robertson

People were brutally honest about their living experiences in South Africa's democracy. The post garnered over 1000 comments from frustrated citizens online.

Freedom Day reminds Mzansi of bleak reality

A Facebook post by Briefly News tells a sad story about how the locals feel during Freedom Day. People complained that the day is like any other because there is no real freedom.

Netizens complained about Eskom's loadshedding and that leaders are letting them down. People's complaints come amid alleged government corruption that has many saying freedom is an illusion. See the post below:

South Africans vent about Freedom Day

While Freedom Day is to mark the first democratic elections in 1994 most people are not keen to celebrate. Most argued that their lives have not improved in a significant way.

Kwena YA Mogopa commented:

"Nothing but I don't lose hope, South Africa and Africa need proper leaders not people who chooses wealth over everything."

Pakiso Mashilo commented:

"Darkness..No power..Loadshedding."

Londie Spheh Ndlovu commented:

"Yhoo this is the same question I wasn't looking forward to on this day cause there's nothing as being "Free" la."

Tshepy Mabe commented:

"It used to mean something when South Africa was SOUTH AFFRICANING, not now, it's a normal holiday."

Malindy Ngwenya commented:

"It means nothing to me same as all day's nje."

Zuber G. Kapcha commented:

"It means too much loadshedding."

Keabetswe Smith commented:

"Back in the days it used to mean something nowadays we are growing up and we see that it is just a word but we still stuck in the same apartheid system...“a word formed as an illusion'."

