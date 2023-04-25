Helen Zille asked in a tweet whether gay people had to turn into transgenders to be considered really "woke" nowadays

DA federal chairperson's question was not well received by the LGBTQIA+ community and they asked her to clarify

A lot of Twitter users said Zille needs to focus on political issues and winning over voters ahead of the national elections

Hellen Zillie lands in hot water with LGBTQIA+ community due to queerphobic tweets

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN - The Chairperson of the Democratic Alliance's (DA) federal council Helen Zille's fingers got her in trouble again.

According to TimesLIVE. Zille commented on a tweet that was posted by John James claiming that US transgender actress Dylan Muvaney was a gay man pretending to be trans to gain fame and fortune.

"Truth bomb 1: Actor Dylan Mulvaney is a gay man pretending to be trans for cash and fame. Truth Bomb 2, 3, 4 Dylan has not changed his name. He will never have hormone therapy. He will never opt to be castrated. Why? Refer back to truth bomb 1."

Zille weighed in on James' tweet with a few questions about woke culture in the queer community.

"Is it now considered insufficiently "woke" to be merely gay? Must you be transgender to gain access to the inner sanctum of the "tribe"? And must you, in the process, trash and stereotype all women, eradicating the progress they have made to achieve equality over half a century?"

Organisation advocating for queer people calls Zille out

The OUT LGBT organisation released a statement on Tuesday asking Zille to explain what she meant by her tweet, reported, News24. They added that blank statements like Zille's perpetuate dangerous stereotypes that might embolden queerphobic people to post hateful comments about LGBTQI+ people on social media.

Citizens discuss Zille's tweet about LGBTQI+ community

@bejoyjgeorge said:

"Wow, step back a little, aunty! What does any of this have to do with South Africa?"

@nicdb mentioned:

"Helen, your party leader John Steenhuisen only has 7% approval among black voters. Going on rants about "wokeism" isn't going to increase DA support among the majority of SA voters. Do you really want to win in 2024?"

@eugnadasen stated:

"Spot on, woman's rights are being erased by men pretending to be woman and it's the woke woman who are leading this campaign."

@kerrycullinan11 posted:

"Wow. You’ve really become bitter and nasty. Why don’t you focus on burning issues of SA not MAGA created red herrings?"

@saato007 added:

"Sometimes silence is indeed best, especially where you have nothing positive to contribute.

