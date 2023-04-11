DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille has defended herself against claims that she is the party's puppet master

Speaking in a television interview, Zille stated that she works in the background and her role is the same as the ANC's secretary-general position

South Africans think the former DA leader is in denial and believe she's still steering the ship

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille has denied allegations that she's still in charge of the opposition party.

The DA's Helen Zille says her role as the party's Federal Council chairperson is mostly administrative. Images: Wikus de Wet & Michele Spatari

Zille is still in charge of the party's day-to-day operations since she was re-elected as the chairperson in early April. However, the former DA leader says she's in the background now.

DA's Helen Zille says she is not the puppet master

According to TimesLIVE, Zille's re-election was met with criticism instead of jubilation on social media. The politician was accused of being a dictator.

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Zille explained that she could not be a puppet master because the DA has structures, and no one person runs the party.

The former DA leader added that her job is primarily administrative and she ensures that the politics and administration of the DA align with each other.

“I run the systems' administrative processes. I run all the things that were covered in my very extensive policy report, but not alone," said Zille.

Helen Zille says her current role is similar to the ANC's secretary-general role

Zille explained that her position is not much different from the African National Congress' secretary-general position. She added:

"I am responsible for ensuring that all structures, systems and processes of the party are established and work and that they are applied fairly and consistently to all."

South Africans think Helen Zille is in charge of the DA

While the DA Federal Council chairperson has stated she is not a puppet master, some South Africans took to Facebook to dispute her assertion.

Here are some comments:

Mello Wa Pta said:

"Soon she will be denying that she is a woman!"

Mfundo Fezz said:

"She plays the guitar and the others just dance."

Phoka Mofokeng said:

"Gogo Helen Zille is the leader of DA, not that matriculant Steenhuisen."

Leo Sithembiso Sibaya saidL

"In her recent interview with BizNews, she said that she was asked to come back to the DA because she was the only one who could save the party. That, in itself, shows how much power she wields in the party."

Alex Stemela said:

"Seems like no puppet master agrees to be one."

