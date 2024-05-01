Four hilarious women took to social media to show off their makoti graduation ceremony

The ladies looked stunning in their wear and had a whole graduation set up in front of the house

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the women hilariously funny

Four ladies hilariously held a 'makotiasm' graduation event. Images: @silulutho_m/ TikTok, @silulutho_m/ Instagram

Source: UGC

A woman took to her TikTok account and shared a video that left South African online users in a laughing mode. They were hilariously holding a graduation ceremony in makotiasm.

In the clip uploaded by @silulutho_m, the camera person is standing outside the door. Two chairs are placed in front of the house—a whole graduation ceremony setup. The first woman comes out, wearing a stunning white dress, carrying a traditional mat, and sits down.

A second woman comes out, wearing a nice maroon dress and carrying a rug. Finally, the graduate makoti comes out with her stunning makoti outfit. She stands in front of the first lady, who gives her the rug. She then goes on to the second lady, who gives her the traditional mat. After that, she strikes a pose as she is conferred with a national diploma in Makotiasm.

Women hilariously hold Makotiasm graduation

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTok users laughed at the video

The video garnered over 14k likes, with many online users laughing at the hilarious ladies. Some complimented the makoti for wearing her attire well.

@Yonela Gwanisheni Melane commented:

"Marriage is an achievement, no one can tell me otherwise ."

@Mandilakhe_Mgu shared:

"I like this, same as academically not everyone gets to graduate Makotically ."

@Camagwinee asked:

"How many APS points to be admitted for higher certificate course."

@Khanyisa Mabece loved:

"I love this … Clearly my mom has her PhD and has been awarded full professional status ."

