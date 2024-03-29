A funny woman took to her TikTok account and showed her followers how she would make a good wife

The lady also said that she was trying to impress her mother in law who recently added her on WhatsApp

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing at the lady for her funny efforts

A woman hilariously tried to impress her mother-in-law. Images: @ashley.kariwo

A woman made South African online users laugh after she uploaded a TikTok video trying to impress her mother-in-law.

In the video uploaded by @ashley.kariwo, she can be seen wearing a long white dress with a doek. She is in the kitchen like a good makoti, chopping and cooking. The young lady even captured herself wiping a door- lol.

In her caption, she said she is trying to show her mother-in-law, who just added her on WhatsApp, that she is wife material and would disappoint as makoti. In a nutshell, her cleaning and wearing revealing stuff is the content she would post on her WhatsApp status to impress her mother-in-law.

Woman hilariously tries to impress her bae's mom

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laufged at the video

The video garnered over 498k views, with many online users laughing at the woman for such efforts. Some gave her tips on what to do next to impress her mother-in-law.

@lonegaowaagaradih joked:

"Suddenly you can make water from scratch ."

@Jazzy T❤️ commented:

"Sweep the roof."

@☺MoNiToR☺ shared:

"Mina his sister just added me, I haven't posted anything in like a week."

@Lauraaa said:

"I cook and I clean."

@Wamzy Govender asked:

"Can I go take the measurements for the tent and stuff ? "

Woman dances with her man's mom

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who danced the night away with her mother-in-law.

A Mzansi woman, Jess Whitney, took to social media to show off the lovely relationship she shares with her mother-in-law. A TikTok video showed Jess in pyjamas and her mum-in-law in a flowy dress, dancing happily together in a living room area.

