A young Nigerian lady has shared a video where she role-played her mother-in-law and dressed like her

The lady was able to show how the woman always cared about her welfare and showed concern when she had not eaten

Many ladies in the comment section said they would never leave their marriage if their mothers-in-law were so nice

A Nigerian woman (@etzmhlzayomi) has made a video to show people how her mother-in-law always behaves towards her and her family at home.

Styled like the woman, the lady acted as if she was the mother-in-law who just came back from an outing.

The lady showed that her mother-in-law is always very caring. Photo source: @etzmhlzayomi

Lady plays the mother-in-law character

In the video, she asked the wife if she had eaten, telling her not to be angry that she was not at home to cook for everybody.

The mother-in-law character even gave out money to have food bought for the wife. She also advised her about picking up her husband on time. Many people praised the woman's acting skills.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments and more than 11,000 likes.

user4812939053191 said:

"Pls tell me why a mother in-law would behave like this and i won't pack my load and go and be staying in her house. To whom much is given...."

opeyemibakareR said:

"If this is your mother in law God bless her, my own no be here."

Reeyamstitches said:

"Igbomina mothers can be so caring. I missed my mother in law may Allah grant her eternal rest."

Ennywealth said:

"Na Ekiti mother in law behave like this."

@tiwatopefeyisara said:

if my mother in-law do like this I will not pack of the house

Orente said:

"You have a good mother in law. like me. My mother in law used to wash my clothes..."

Bride upset after mother-in-law attends nuptials wearing white, wedding-like gown

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that an important rule at most weddings dictates that nobody aside from the bride should wear white.

One woman was fuming after her mother-in-law rocked up to her special day wearing a white, wedding-like dress.

In a trending online video, TikTok user, dayanarodriguez16, shared a picture of herself, her hubby and his mom.

