Somizi Mhlongo recently warmed hearts by bonding with Moshe Ndiki's adorable sons, praising Moshe for his parenting skills

The video, shared on social media, shows Somizi carrying the twins and playfully interacting with them

Fans praised Somizi for being a supportive friend and admired the cute interaction between Somizi and Moshe's children

Somizi Mhlongo is the friend we all like to have. Not only does the star support his friends' hustles, but he also makes time to chill with their families. The star recently warmed hearts when he shared a video bonding with Moshe Ndiki's cute sons.

Somizi shared a video while bonding with Moshe Ndiki's sons. Image: Lucky Nxumalo/Foto24/Gallo Images and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Somizi bonds with Moshe Ndiki's children

Somizi won Mzansi over when he posted a video while spending some time with fellow media personality Moshe Ndiki's adorable babies.

The star took to his Instagram page to share the post and applauded Moshe Ndiki for doing a great job as a dad. The video shows the Living The Dream With Somizi star carrying the twins who were playing with his cheeks. He captioned the post:

:Doesn’t get any artistically cute than this @moshendiki I yes u friend."

Fans react to sweet video of Somizi and Moshe Ndiki's children

Mzansi applauded Somizi for being a supportive and thoughtful friend. Many said the larger-than-life media personality is a gift that keeps on giving.

@im_thando123 said:

"Are they coloured?❤️cute overload."

@nellypagesa wrote:

"Moshe's genes are strong hah"

@ernestomofking added:

"They Look so good on you "

@soniachi102 noted:

"I would want an uncle Somizi too. Life would be fun honestly."

@charmedcrazy said:

"These people are cute "

@kaylesabe wrote:

"When a baby likes they touch your face. So so cute"

Moshe Ndiki celebrates his twins turning 6 months old

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Moshe Ndiki is overjoyed as he stepped into the world of fatherhood, and he recently celebrated his bundles of joy.

Media personality Moshe Ndiki has been enjoying every moment of his fatherhood journey. The star always shares content of himself and his sons, not so long ago, he posted a video of himself doing their laundry.

