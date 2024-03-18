Flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo recently showed love to his best friend, Moshe Ndiki

The star celebrated Moshe Ndiki's multiple wins he had bagged for the year 2024 on his Instagram page

Somizi posted a video of himself with Ndiki having the time of their lives at a nightclub

Somizi Mhlongo showed love to his bestie Moshe Ndiki. Image: @somizi, @moshendiki

Source: Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo and Moshe Ndiki have been very public about their friendship and have always celebrated each other and Somgaga recently celebrated his friend on social media.

Somizi Mhlongo shows love to Moshe Ndiki

Somizi Mhlongo has made headlines once again online after he flaunted his toned body while he was on vacation earlier this year. Recently the star showed love to his best friend Moshe Ndiki and celebrated the wins that he has bagged so far for the year 2024.

The flamboyant 51-year-old reality TV star posted a video of himself and Ndiki at a nightclub having the time of their lives on his Instagram page and captioned it:

"Can you help me celebrate this friend of mine. @moshendiki started 2024 with a bang. With a reality show LIFE WITH MOSHE. Father of twins. Now the Host of READY STEADY COOK SA…… cheers to more my friend I’m super proud of you. Masisele nana."

See the post below:

Speaking to Briefly News about his new role as the host of a new cooking show Ready Steady Cook SA, Moshe Ndiki said:

"It’s very important to build a chemistry with the contestants and the celebrity chefs from backstage, because it helps drive the conversation on set."

Fans react to Somizi's post

Shortly after Somgaga shared the post, many social media users reacted to it:

Moshe Ndiki wrote:

"I love you to no end ♥️ thank you , for everything ♥️ my ride no dying here!"

mfunev2023 complimented:

"My people in one picture."

patimolumazotsho_1 said:

"Nithandwa ndim nina noyi2. Congrats Tata weboys."

sethu_dyeshana responded:

"You are so beautiful guys."

unclee_neigh replied:

"May God bless both of you."

Somizi Mhlongo poses next to liquor store

In a previous report from Briefly News, flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo has a new business venture and shared the news very interestingly.

Living the Dream with Somizi Mhlongo's followers on Instagram were surprised to see that the reality TV star is in the alcohol business. The media star was beaming and looked triumphant, posing in front of his new business.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News