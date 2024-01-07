Somizi Mhlongo showed people his latest business venture in an epic announcement that got fans buzzed

The media personality caught heat after a blunder regarding the recently late Mgobeni Ngema, but he has moved swiftly along

Living the Dream with Somizi Mhlongo's followers on Instagram were surprised to see that the reality TV star was in the alcohol business

Somizi Mhlongo announced a new business venture. The star's launch into the alcohol business came after he addressed his Mbognegni Ngema controversy.

Somizi Mhlongo announced that he is in the liquor business with a new store. Image: @somizi

Somizi flexed his business acumen with yet another entrepreneurial endeavour. A year after Sompire Kids, launched in 2023, Somzi kicked off 2024 with a business in liquor trading.

Somizi Mhlngo launches liquor store

In an Instagram post, Somizi posed in front of a store named "Somizi's Liquor Store." The media star was beaming and looked triumphant, posing in front of his new business.

Somizi Liquor Store amazes SA

The Instagram was filled with people congratulating Somizi. One fan commented that Somizi was a business mogul.

tanya_zara__ said:

"You are such a free spirited happy soul. I hope one day i can rise from depression and be a tiny bit like you. Because at the end of the day, WHO CARES WHAT PEOPLE THINK? Such freedom."

teekaygoldfish added:

"Ne Bottle store mngani, ngempela uyiMogul."

viwe.mkhohlakali wrote:

"Haibo sonxila mahala mos tshomi."

coo_lly2 commented:

"It's how those guys they're looking at you for me."

mahenzob joked:

"So everyone is going to ignore captioning the stare Somizi is getting from that guy?"

One thought Somizi looked like musician Shebexit:

_rkm28 joked: commented:

"I thought I was looking at Shebexit."

given_katlegoblaqchild

I also thought it was Shebexit too."

Lady Du grows in business

Lady Du had reason to celebrate in 2023. The singer made her empire much larger, and fans were delighted.

Somizi gets warned about his new mysterious lover

Briefly News previously reported that South African A-Lister Somizi Mhlongo has found love again and is doing it loud and proud. He flaunted his new boo but hid his identity. What he neglected to hide was his bank balance.

Somgaga had posted an Instagram video of him playing with his mysterious guy and using Beyoncé's Drunk In Love as the cover.

Although his peeps were happy with his new love, and cautioned him not to fall into the trap of messy divorces once again, also speculating about his lover's identity.

