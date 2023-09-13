Somizi Mhlongo's children's clothing range, Sompire Kids, will be hitting the shelves in 2024

The clothing range faced backlash when it launched, with many people finding fault in everything about the clothes

He told the media that he welcomes constructive criticism as it will help better the brand

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Somizi Mhlongo launched his kid's clothing range, Sompire Kids, and despite facing backlash, he is looking to grow the brand.

Parents can get their hands on any of the clothes from the Sompire Kids range in 2024. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Sompire will be available in physical stores

Somizi Mhlongo's children's clothing range, Sompire Kids, will be hitting the shelves in 2024.

When he launched the brand, he spoke positively about it, saying he intended to encourage children to be bold, much like the slogan:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“Brave enough to be yourself.”

He recently gushed at a child unboxing his new clothes and said:

"Seeing this makes my heart so warm. My job is done. Happy confident kids!!! Happy me. @sompire_kids. BRAVE ENOUGH TO BE YOSELF."

Somizi welcomes criticism regarding Sompire Kids

The Idols SA judge recently told IOL that he welcomes constructive criticism as it will help better the brand in many ways.

Somizi told the publication that it would also assist them in being at the top of their game.

“Feedback will serve as a continuous tool to keep us at the forefront of the industry, enabling us to enhance and refine our offerings for a more impactful customer experience.”

Somizi's clothing range faces backlash

When it was launched, the clothing range faced backlash from social media users, with many people finding fault in everything about the clothes. Many had their own opinions about the intentions of the brand, especially since it is aimed at young people.

He, however, told Briefly News that his love for children helped bring his idea to life.

“To their innocent eyes, I appeared as if I were a character from a cartoon, akin to Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, or even Santa Claus, which was utterly unreal and enchanting. This heartfelt connection with children and deep love and passion for them served as the catalyst for this new venture.”

Somizi's catwalk impresses many

In more Briefly News, Somizi Mhlongo worked the runway during the live recording of Idols SA in a designer costume that made him look stunning.

Many of his followers approved of the look and the walk and epitomised Somizi as a gamechanger in the fashion industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News