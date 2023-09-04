Media personality Somizi Mhlongo said his heartfelt connection and deep love for kids inspired his brand

The Idols SA judge launched his kid’s fashion line called Sompire Kids on Friday, 1 September 2023

Somizi told Briefly News that his objectives were to design straightforward, comfortable clothes for kids and to tap into his inner child

'Idols SA' judge Somizi shared that the Sompire Kids project was a passion project for him, and his deep love and connection with kids inspired it. Image: @somizi, @sompirekids

After much anticipation, media personality Somizi Mhlongo launched his kiddies' apparel, Sompire Kids, on Friday, 1 September 2023. In an interview with Briefly News, Somizi shared that his heartfelt connection, deep love, and passion for kids inspired him to start this new business venture.

Somizi ventures into fashion industry

Three years ago, before he decided to venture into fashion, Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo, had an eye-opening realisation about his significant fanbase among young children.

Speaking to Briefly News, Somizi shared that he was stunned every time he would encounter young kids as they would burst into tears whenever they saw him.

He said:

“To their innocent eyes, I appeared as if I were a character from a cartoon, akin to Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, or even Santa Claus, which was utterly unreal and enchanting. This heartfelt connection with children and deep love and passion for them served as the catalyst for this new venture.”

Somizi determined an untapped niche in the children’s fashion market, drawing from his distinctive fashion sensibilities. This creative spark kindled the inspiration behind the birth of Sompire Kids.

SomGAGA said that the brand slogan ‘Brave Enough To Be Yoself’ started as his passion project, which has now grown to something bigger than a project. It is currently identifying a gap in the market for children’s clothing and aspiring to build up a child by affirming and encouraging them positively.

“Brave Enough To Be Yoself. The brand’s slogan encourages positivity and confidence in children while they boldly step up in the most fashion-forward version of themselves,” he said.

SomGAGA launches Sompire Kids

On Friday, 1 September 2023, Somizi launched his much-anticipated kiddies clothing line. The media personality shared the news on his online pages. He revealed that the brand was two years in the making, which was described as a passion project.

He wrote:

“Finally. 2 years in the making. A dream come true. A passion project.”

See the post here:

Somizi’s fans and peers congratulated him on the successful launch of Sompire Kids, showering him with encouraging messages and congratulatory messages on all his online pages:

Vusinova1 said:

"Congratulations again, Mizi. Forever proud of you."

Ndomaleho responded:

"This is the day the Lord has made! Congratulations my choo!"

Shimmy_Mm said:

“Exactly!! Super excited for this launch @sompire_kids can’t wait to get my products #SompireKidsLaunch.”

Shirleymvp_ wrote:

“Super excited for this range. I cannot wait to see the kiddies rock it. You really outdid yourself here @somizi #SompireKidsLaunch.”

MbuyisaCphe responded:

“Congratulations to Somgaga, this is a plug. I am definitely gonna shop for Xmas clothes at sompire_kids #SompireKidsLaunch #SompireKids.”

Jaytcoza wrote:

“Let’s definitely create a community of happy parents.”

Somizi founded Sompire Kids with a clear vision from the very beginning. The media personality shared that his two objectives while creating his clothing line were to design fashion-forward, comfortable clothing for children and tap into his inner child, immersing himself in the world of children.

“This journey began when I recognised an unexplored niche, and I felt obliged to share my passion for fashion with the younger generation.

"The brand produces high-end, trendy, and comfortable clothing ranging from onesies to dresses, t-shirts, two-piece sets and outerwear for children aged 2 – 12 years of age.

"Striking a balance between fashion-forward designs and practicality, allowing children to move freely while expressing their unique styles and fashion sense that makes sense to parents and the little ones,” he shared.

Sompre Kids faces cancellation

In a previous story, Briefly News reported online reactions to Somizi's Sompire Kids pre-launch, where he was called out for his harassment allegations. The presenter was previously accused of violating his ex-husband, Mohale Motaung, and social media refuses to let it go.

The publication also revealed Ntsiki Mazwai speaking on the allegations, hoping to keep the topic alive in the media.

