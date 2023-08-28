Mzansi dad struggles to help kids with Afrikaans homework, hilarious TikTok video goes viral

TikTok user @lovetheonuigbos_ shared a video of her husband struggling to praat die taal

South African citizens can't get enough of the hilariously relatable parent struggle content

In a heartwarming and comical TikTok video, the struggle of homework for parents was shown. Parenting is hard, but Afrikaans homework is harder, lol.

As a parent, you face many struggles that humble you, but nothing quite like trying to help your children with their homework and being unsuccessful.

African father struggles with kids' Afrikaans homework

The video captures a hilariously relatable scene: an African father attempting to help his children with their Afrikaans homework. TikTok user @lovetheonuigbos_ shared a video of her husband struggling to praat die taal.

As he grapples with the intricacies of the language, a light aura of confusion envelops the room. The man's determination is palpable, and it's clear that his intention to support his kids is unwavering.

The children find their father's linguistic struggles utterly hilarious. Take a look:

South African people laugh at the hilarious TikTok video

Fellow parents were defeated by this as they, too, have been there in one subject or another. The comment section was filled with honesty and laughter. Afrikaans is tough, man.

Read some of the comments:

Finest _Nunu.Zar.Int couldn't get enough:

“Can I have part two or make a series, please? I'm your new follower ”

WittySejake laughed:

“I saw the kids who were laughing ”

Atalia_M was defeated:

“I thought he was reading in French ”

Roberta Jusson Sotye cracked up:

“ The kids in the background ”

Hafia Bashizi said:

“It’s the ‘pette te Koop’ for me …. The dad is reading in different languages.”

